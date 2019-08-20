Britney Spears Locks Down Instagram In Strapless Glitter Mini-Dress, Choker & Mesmerizing Hair Whip

The queen of pop is back on Instagram, and she’s looking better than ever.

Britney Spears took to the platform earlier today with a video that her fans already appear to have dubbed iconic. The “Toxic” singer tends to opt for candid and low-frills updates showcasing her everyday life: either Britney will be posting from her home gym, or she’ll be in the kitchen with boyfriend and personal trainer Sam Asghari. Today appears to have marked a change on the 37-year-old’s social media.

Britney’s video today came as a paid partnership with her own brand of fragrances. The blonde had been filmed in a ritzy setting as she sashayed around, with mahogany wood-paneling and chandeliers glitzed up by throne-style chairs and plenty of floating confetti. Britney herself was looking sensational. The star seemed to be sending her fans a reminder that the trademark glitter dresses of the past are back, with a sparkly, strapless, and sexy mini-dress showcasing the star’s super-toned legs.

There was definitely a slightly provocative edge as Britney sat herself down on one of the chairs and whipped her ponytail around in a somewhat mesmerizing way – that said, the update wasn’t overly raunchy. It was, however, super-stylish. Britney had accessorized her dress with a matching choker. Of course, the caption mentioned one of Britney’s famous songs.

The update racked up the views in no time: over 251,000 were clocked within just one hour of the post going live. The same time frame brought over 2,100 fans into the comments section. Fans mostly seemed to be making inside jokes about just how awesome it is to be featured in a paid partnership for one’s own brand. Given, however, that Britney’s fragrances have been bestsellers for quite some years, the singer’s entrepreneurial streak is no laughing matter.

Britney’s social media hasn’t actually featured the singer all that much of late. The star’s recent posts have included a beautiful photo of a rose, a shoe, plus a picture of a pastel-colored piano with flowers adorning it. Whimsical and fun captions accompanied the pictures.

Britney has, however, made headlines for a rare family update with her two sons, Jayden and Sean. A visit to Disneyland came complete with all the media attention in the world as the mother and her sons were photographed by the paparazzi, although Britney did take to Instagram to mark the moment. Britney is raising her boys with Asghari, with baby daddy Kevin Federline seemingly out of the picture.

Fans wishing to see more of Britney should follow her Instagram.