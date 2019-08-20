Kara Del Toro Pops Out Of Bikini While Lounging In A Hammock

Kara Del Toro looked amazing while relaxing in her latest Instagram update.

The model was lounging in a hammock, wearing a white bikini with a bandeau-style top that hardly contained her voluptuous chest. Laying back on one arm, Kara had one leg over the edge of the hammock, giving viewers a nice shot of her smooth, bronzed skin. She wore a tan shirt that was unbuttoned, revealing her slender waist. She wore a full face of makeup that included a touch of color on her cheeks and a pink color on her lips. Her long, wavy hair was tossed over one shoulder. She held a small pink flower in one hand, giving off a romantic vibe.

Fans were thrilled with the snap, with many commenting on how gorgeous Kara looked. One admirer told her she was a “mesmerizing beauty,” while another said she was a “first class woman.”

In an interview with Toronto Paradise, Kara revealed that she was originally from Texas and moved to Los Angeles a few years ago.

When asked what she would be if she was not a model, she said the answer to that question has changed since she has become a model.

“If you asked me this when I lived in Texas I would have told you that I wanted to be a high school teacher,” she said, adding that she liked to help people. However since moving to L.A., she said she would probably be involved in fashion somehow. She also said that she would like to have her own line of swimwear.

To help keep her body in the best of shape, Kara said she hikes three times a week. She also does yoga and practices meditation. As far as her diet goes, she said she tries to eat healthy most of the time, but does allow herself to enjoy things like pizza and chocolate every so often.

“I just make sure to amp up my workouts after I indulge, you have to indulge every once in a while or you’ll go crazy, but a healthy well balanced diet is important, making sure you’re doing cardio at least 3 times a week and drinking lots of green tea, it boosts the metabolism,” she said.

Loading...

Kara recently turned 26 on August 18, and shared a photo of her fit and toned birthday suit to celebrate.

Fans interested in what Kara will do next can follow her Instagram account.