Tuesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Adam Leaves Sharon Speechless

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, August 20 brings Adam’s shocking proposal for Sharon after Phyllis accuses him of living an empty life. Plus, Lola and Kyle enjoy their honeymoon while Lauren demands answers from Michael.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) caught Adrian (Jay Montalvo) flirting with Sharon (Sharon Case) at Crimson Lights, and they began arguing. Celeste (Eva LaRue) broke it up, and eventually, Adrian left. Rey and Celeste hugged, and then they discussed Sharon. Celeste let her son know that he will find happiness someday.

At the rooftop bar, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) discussed him running for District Attorney. Michael denied he was nervous, and Lauren wondered if Michael’s career change had something to do with Adam (Mark Grossman). Lauren couldn’t help but think something is off because there are lines that Michael wouldn’t cross in the past, and now he represented Adam after dumping Nick (Joshua Morrow). Lauren confronted her husband about hiding something from her. In Lauren’s mind, it is all tied to Kevin (Greg Rikaart) somehow, but Michael shook hands with voters instead of answering his wife. Adam showed up, and Lauren watched while they talked. Adam told Michael that he persuaded some people not to run against him.

Summer (Hunter King) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) talked about the wedding, and Phyllis complimented her daughter for how she acted. Then they spoke about Theo (Tyler Johnson) bring Zoe (Anna Grace Barlow), and Phyllis wondered if Lola (Sasha Calle) knows about the woman. Later Phyllis ran into Adam, and she snarked at him for living an empty life. Adam told Phyllis he is glad she is Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) problem now with the Grand Phoenix Hotel. Phyllis also praised Victor’s (Eric Braeden) helping Nick get a restraining order against Adam. She doesn’t believe that Adam has Christian’s best interest at heart. Phyllis proclaimed Adam’s life sad.

Elsewhere, Zoe introduced herself to Summer and admitted that she followed Summer on social media. She also seemed interested in Theo, and Summer didn’t try to stop Zoe when Theo invited them to lunch, and Zoe said Summer was busy.

Lola and Kyle enjoyed a tropical honeymoon, and they briefly discussed their guests. However, the newlyweds spent much of their time enjoying each other and the fact that they finally got married.

Finally, at Chancellor Park, Adam needed to talk to Sharon. She didn’t think it was a good idea, but she agreed. Adam stunned Sharon by asking her to marry him. According to The Inquisitr, Sharon gives him her answer this week.