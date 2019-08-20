Vanessa Hudgens’ Cleavage-Baring Dress Racks Up Over 500,000 Likes In Less Than An Hour

Vanessa Hudgens is a fashionista and she knows it.

As those who follow the actress on social media know, Vanessa loves to keep her fans up to date on her latest projects as well as her personal life. She’s amassed a following of over 35 million on Instagram alone, and everything she posts earns her a lot of attention from her legion of followers. In the most recent photo update, Hudgens delights fans with two new images.

The first image in the deck shows Vanessa posing for a photo next to her beau, Austin Butler. In the caption of the image, she tells fans that she loves matching. The actress puts her arms around her man as she wears a smile on her face and looks into his eyes. She wears her long, dark locks pulled back in a ponytail while donning a face full of beautiful makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss.

The 30-year-old has her body on full display in the image, sporting a blue dress with green leaves and white flowers. The sexy number dips low into her chest, offering her fans generous views of cleavage. The dress also features a high slit that shows off her toned and tanned legs. Vanessa completes her look with a pair of tall black heels and a matching black clutch. Next to her stands her man, Austin, who is donning a white tank with a silky blue shirt that also has a flower pattern on it. He completes his look with a pair of black pants and shoes.

The second photo in the series shows a more up-close view of the lovebirds as Austin snaps a photo of them together. In just a short time of the post going live on Vanessa’s account, it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 500,000 likes in addition to 1,200-plus comments in just an hour of going live.

Some of Vanessa’s fans commented on the photo to let her know she looks amazing while countless others commented on her stunning figure. Of course, there were a few others who took to the post to let the dancer know that she and Austin make a beautiful couple.

“You two really are the most beautiful people!” one follower gushed.

“I love you guys so much!!!! HUGE FAN!!! Notice me,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“Y’all so perfect together it’s making me sick,” one more raved.

Fans can stay up to date with all of Vanessa’s photos by giving her a follow on Instagram.