Bethenny Frankel Drops Out Of ‘Real Housewives Of New York,’ Blindsiding Other Cast Members

Bethenny Frankel has had enough of the Real Housewives Of New York. As Season 12 gets underway, the reality star quit the show that made her famous, according to an exclusive report from Variety.

Bethenny started with RHONY during its inception in 2008. Then, she took a break from the Bravo program, starting in 2010 and returning in 2015. Since then, she has used the television platform “to grow her brand, which has ventured into fashion and philanthropy as time has gone on,” states Page Six.

Now the mogul, who is behind the successful Skinnygirl empire, has decided to break away from the small screen show for good.

As she explained in a statement addressed to Variety, the 48-year-old go-getter is ready to move on in her life as she focuses on her 9-year-old daughter and other matters like “producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women.”

“With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals.”

This veteran celebrity also took to Instagram to tell her fans about her fresh plans. She made sure to let her 2.1 million followers know that although she is leaving the show that takes place in New York, the Big Apple remains her home base.

Meanwhile, Bethenny’s exit surprised the rest of the RHONY cast, according to two Entertainment Tonight sources.

Apparently, when filming for the reality series began on Wednesday, the fact that Frankel wasn’t there blindsided certain colleagues. Among them, the main RHONY cast includes Tinsley Mortimer, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Luann de Lesseps.

Meanwhile, Barbara Kavovit — a new face about to appear on the New York version of the Bravo franchise — shared with ET her feelings about the break-out star’s imminent departure.

“Bethenny played such a huge role on RHONY over the years and I’m sad to see her leave the show. That being said, she excels at all that she does and I’m excited to see what the future holds for her.”

Speaking about her future, Bethenny made a deal with MGM Television and Mark Burnett this past March. The particulars state that she “will develop unscripted projects she will executive produce and potentially appear on camera.”

And so, while Bethenny departs from RHONY, she will still likely be seen on screen as she also works behind the scenes. Besides her television work and her job as the leader of the Skinnygirl brand, she advocates for a better world. Among other concerns, she will continue her efforts to help those affected by raging hurricanes like the brutal forces of nature that happened in Houston, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico.

To keep up on this former RHONY star and her newest efforts, follow Bethenny Franke on Instagram.