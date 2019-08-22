Bethenny Frankel Drops Out Of ‘Real Housewives Of New York,’ Blindsiding Other Cast Members

Bethenny Frankel has had enough of the Real Housewives Of New York. As Season 12 gets underway, the reality star quit the show that made her famous, according to an exclusive report from Variety.
Bethenny started with RHONY during its inception in 2008. Then, she took a break from the Bravo program, starting in 2010 and returning in 2015. Since then, she has used the television platform “to grow her brand, which has ventured into fashion and philanthropy as time has gone on,” states Page Six.
Now the mogul, who is behind the successful Skinnygirl empire, has decided to break away from the small screen show for good.
As she explained in a statement addressed to Variety, the 48-year-old go-getter is ready to move on in her life as she focuses on her 9-year-old daughter and other matters like “producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women.”
“With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals.”
I wanted to take a moment to write a personal note to you. I am so grateful to you for sticking with me through everything. You started this journey with me in my tiny apartment in my late 30s, wondering what would happen to me. I was broke, single, had no family and no idea what the future held. I had big dreams and I never stopped, but I honestly didn’t know if I would ever get here. You helped me to get here. I would read your letters and messages and grow from your struggles. You would give me your honest opinion about my products and projects and helpful advice about divorce, relationships, motherhood, miscarriages, health, and surviving the death of a loved one and almost my own. You have shared your ideas with me and I have been inspired by and learned from you. I am fortunate to have created a business and career that some people only dream of. I had a beautiful baby girl who is now 9 years old, and she has changed me as a human being. I was able to give back and help people all over the world who have been hit with the worst of unforeseen circumstances, which we will all continue together. GO for it. Whatever it is. Reach for your dreams in life and love and make the impossible happen, because it can happen and it WILL happen. Come from a place of yes and it’s yours for the taking. Thank you so much for your love and support. And stay tuned, you haven’t seen the last of me. There are many amazing things to come. I love you all and am so lucky to have you in my life! PS: New York City is still my playground. . ♥️xo♥️ . B
This veteran celebrity also took to Instagram to tell her fans about her fresh plans. She made sure to let her 2.1 million followers know that although she is leaving the show that takes place in New York, the Big Apple remains her home base.
Meanwhile, Bethenny’s exit surprised the rest of the RHONY cast, according to two Entertainment Tonight sources.
Apparently, when filming for the reality series began on Wednesday, the fact that Frankel wasn’t there blindsided certain colleagues. Among them, the main RHONY cast includes Tinsley Mortimer, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Luann de Lesseps.
Meanwhile, Barbara Kavovit — a new face about to appear on the New York version of the Bravo franchise — shared with ET her feelings about the break-out star’s imminent departure.
“Bethenny played such a huge role on RHONY over the years and I’m sad to see her leave the show. That being said, she excels at all that she does and I’m excited to see what the future holds for her.”
Speaking about her future, Bethenny made a deal with MGM Television and Mark Burnett this past March. The particulars state that she “will develop unscripted projects she will executive produce and potentially appear on camera.”
And so, while Bethenny departs from RHONY, she will still likely be seen on screen as she also works behind the scenes. Besides her television work and her job as the leader of the Skinnygirl brand, she advocates for a better world. Among other concerns, she will continue her efforts to help those affected by raging hurricanes like the brutal forces of nature that happened in Houston, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico.
To keep up on this former RHONY star and her newest efforts, follow Bethenny Franke on Instagram.
