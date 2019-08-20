Jordyn Woods & Megan Thee Stallion Shut Down Instagram In Barely-There Swimsuits: ‘Good Morning From Us’

Jordyn Woods seems to have found herself a new best friend. The model and former best friend of Kylie Jenner has been making headlines for taking to social media with rapper Megan Thee Stallion – as The Inquisitr reported on August 14, the 21-year-old model and 24-year-old singer-songwriter brought fans to their knees with a racy bedroom snap.

It looks like the duo are back on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Jordyn updated her account. The SECNDNTURE founder’s photo seemed to reflect her caption perfectly – Jordyn had provided a daytime greeting. A sky that was likely photographed early on in the day backed the pair as they posed on a sports court to showcase a little fun (alongside some sizzling swimsuit bodies).

The photo showed Jordyn on the left and Megan on the right. Jordyn was flaunting her fit and curvy frame in a multi-colored swimsuit with a barely-there feel, criss-cross string ties, and bold hues in reds, yellows, and greens. The low-cut neckline was flashing the model’s cleavage in a pretty major way, but fans would likely argue that Jordyn can handle her skimpy clothes.

Meanwhile, Megan was knocking the camera dead in a super-tiny and orange-piped bikini in greens. While Megan’s look definitely differed from Jordyn’s, it did mirror the model’s by virtue of it bearing a string finish, plus a little unusual addition from strappy panels across the midriff.

An update from these two doesn’t go unnoticed by Instagram. The post had racked up over 552,000 likes within just two hours of the post going live. The same time frame brought over 7,200 fans into the comments section.

For Jordyn’s fans, seeing her forge a new friendship likely comes welcome. The model may have faced harsh criticism for her February cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, but the result seemed to see the model herself suffer. Following the scandal, Jordyn appeared alienated from the Kardashian-Jenner circle, with her best friend of over a decade seemingly giving her the cold shoulder – Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods being thick as thieves became a thing of the past.

Jordyn’s cheating scandal was aired in an explosive season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, with the model once again finding herself front-page news many months after she admitted to kissing 28-year-old Tristan during her Red Table Talk interview.

While Kylie seems to have moved on with Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, it now appears that the situation works both ways, with Jordyn seeming happy as she spends more time with Megan. Fans wishing to see more of the girls should follow their social media accounts.