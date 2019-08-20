Christie Brinkley Shares Rare Photo With Her Handsome Son, Jack

Christie Brinkley’s latest Instagram post is delighting her legion of fans.

As those who follow the blonde bombshell on social media know, Christie is no stranger to sharing a ton of photos with fans on a daily basis. The supermodel regularly posts photos with her two daughters — Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook but it’s her son, Jack Brinkley Cook, that usually remains out of the spotlight. Luckily for fans, the 65-year-old decided to share a sweet photo of her son and it’s earning her rave reviews.

In the new photo that was posted on her highly-followed Instagram page, the blonde-haired beauty poses with her son on the beach. The mother/ son dup stand together on the sand with a body of water and a few sailboats just at their backs. Christie is all smiles in the shot, leaning her head against her son’s shoulder. She wears her long, blonde locks down and curled as well as a face full of beautiful makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick. While clad in a white maxi dress and a denim jacket, she puts her arm around her son and strikes a pose.

You can tell that Jack got his great genetics from his mother as the handsome son of Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook wears his long, dark locks parted off to the side. Like his famous mom, he rocks a denim shirt and a pair of green pants. He puts one hand in his pocket and the other around his mom. Jack completes his beachside look with a silver watch.

The post has only been live on the supermodel’s account for a few minutes but it’s already earning her rave reviews from fans, racking up over 240 likes and many comments. Some followers commented on the photo to gush over the family’s great genetics while countless others thanked Brinkley for sharing a photo of her son.

“Two very very gorgeous peeps right there! Enjoy Enjoy Enjoy a beautiful day‼️,” one follower commented on the photo with a series of emoji.

“This picture is SO dear of the two of you!! our special sons…,” another gushed with a few pink heart emoji.

“Beautiful mom and handsome son,” one more Instagrammer chimed in.

As fans know, Christie’s youngest daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, has followed in her mother’s footsteps and has a booming modeling career of her own. Her eldest daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, ended up following in father Billy Joel’s footsteps and is a singer. Talk about a talented family!