Draya Michele Rocks Ultra-Tight Cleavage-Revealing Dress While Cooling Off With An Ice Cream Cone

Draya Michele decided to cool off from the August heat on Tuesday with a double-scoop ice cream cone. The Basketball Wives LA alum took to photo-sharing site Instagram to tease her followers with the sweet treat while donning a tight dress that highlighted her flawless curves.

In the snap, the actress poses outside Wanderlust Creamery with one hand resting against a tree trunk and the other securing a green ice cream cone topped with purple and white scoops of ice cream. She stuns in an aqua, super-short dress that plunges at the chest and exposes a teasing glimpse of her ample cleavage. The ribbed material bunches up over her abdomen and hugs her tiny waist while clinging to her curvy hips and thighs.

The model completes the summery look with her dark hair slicked back into a low bun that shows off her long neck and facial structure. She adds thick black mascara, black-lined eyes, and dark pink, glossy lips. The successful entrepreneur accessorizes with large gold hoop earrings and pink nails.

In the caption of the photo, Draya writes that the flavors “hit different” and tags fashion brand Oh Polly, the designer behind her sensual outfit. She tags the ice cream shop with the geolocation feature of the site.

The 34-year-old’s 7.5 million followers slammed the post with over 35,000 likes in the first hour of being posted while also filling the comments section with compliments and emoji.

“well what flavor is it? I need that!” one Instagram user commented, in response to her caption.

“You’re my favorite person ever,” another adoring fan wrote, following up with a double heart emoji.

“Wow. You’re so beautiful,” one other social media user chimed in, adding a bunch of heart-eyed emoji to their comment.

The model is well-known for her swimwear brand Mint Swim, which she launched with the idea to create swimwear for “all shapes and sizes in mind,” according to Refinery29. The actress took a $12,000 investment and turned it into a multi-million-dollar brand that only continues to grow.

When speaking with the publication about her success, the entrepreneur explained that she was able to grow her business with the help of social media.

“I saved up $12,000 and I invested it completely into my company…I started with four styles of swimsuits and from there, things just grew via social media.”

Her swimsuits are for the woman who “wants to feel sexy and enhance all the right curves while staying fashionable.”