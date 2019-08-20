Jeffrey Epstein Reportedly Signed A Will And Created A $578 Million Trust Before His Suicide

The National Post reports that convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein wrote a will just two days before his suicide. In the will, Epstein said he had $578 million in assets in a trust, which may make it difficult for alleged victims that are suing his estate to collect damages.

Darren K. Indyke, who served as an attorney for Epstein, and Richard D. Kahn are appointed as his executors, and his assets were put into the trust two days before he died. His fortune includes real estate — such as his New Mexico Ranch, his Manhattan mansion, and private islands — as well as cash, equities, and other assets.

The will says that Epstein’s art collection is not included in the valuation as it is subject to appraisal.

BBC reports that the news of Epstein’s will came around the time Attorney General William Barr announced that acting chief at the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), Hugh Hurwitz, was removed and replaced by former BOP director Kathleen Hawk Sawyer.

“Under Dr. Hawk Sawyer’s previous tenure at the Bureau, she led the agency with excellence, innovation, and efficiency, receiving numerous awards for her outstanding leadership,” Barr said in a statement.

Before his death, Epstein was facing charges of sex trafficking, which he escaped during his previous brush with the law by pleading guilty to soliciting an underage prostitute.

While Trump distracts with talk of buying Greenland, we have yet to see a shred of evidence supporting the “suicide” summary conclusion. https://t.co/YN9mBCyojR — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) August 20, 2019

Per The Inquisitr, The Daily Mail reported that Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre claims a French model scout that appeared on Australia’s Next Top Model flew 12-year-old triplets to Epstein as a “birthday gift.”

“Jeffrey bragged after he met them that they were 12-year-olds and flown over from France because they’re really poor over there, and their parents needed the money or whatever the case is and they were absolutely free to stay and flew out,” Giuffre said.

Loading...

Federal officials continue to investigate the curious circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death. Although a medical examiner claims that Epstein committed suicide, some are still unsatisfied with the explanation and wonder how Epstein was left alone after his purported suicide attempt weeks before.

Per The Inquisitr, Epstein’s attorneys — Martin Weinberg, Reid Weingarten, and Michael Miller — say they are going to conduct their own investigation into the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death.

“We are not satisfied with the conclusions of the medical examiner,” they said. “We will have a more complete response in the coming days.”

One goal of their investigation is to obtain video footage of the area around Epstein’s cell before he purportedly took his life — if there is any.