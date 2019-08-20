‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Reveals If Vicki Gunvalson Was Demoted Due To Her Cocaine Claims Against Kelly Dodd

Tamra Judge is reacting to a new rumor.

Tamra Judge is speaking out about a recent rumor claiming Vicki Gunvalson was demoted from her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County due to the allegations of cocaine use she made against their co-star, Kelly Dodd, during the Season 13 reunion months ago.

According to an August 19 report from OK! Magazine, Judge set the record straight with her fans and followers on Instagram earlier this week after seeing a question from a fan who wanted to know about the potential punishment of Gunvalson.

“No, that has nothing to do with it,” Judge told the fan.

During the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 reunion, Judge and her co-stars looked completely shocked when Gunvalson suddenly took aim at Dodd by accusing her of using drugs and being a poor parent to her daughter.

Although Dodd quickly denied the claims Gunvalson made against her, the issue has remained a hot topic for the entire cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County, especially after the allegations re-surfaced during an episode of Season 14.

While Dodd was the one who first sparked rumors about Gunvalson’s demotion earlier this year, Gunvalson denied the claims on Twitter and told fans that her role had not been reduced. Now, however, it appears that Dodd knew exactly what she was talking about in regard to the demotion.

Ever since Gunvalson’s demotion was confirmed, fans have been questioning her about the reasoning behind her reduced role on Instagram. That said, Gunvalson hasn’t been able to provide her curious fans with a response and has made it clear that she is also confused by Bravo TV’s decision.

Following the July announcement about her new role, Gunvalson took to her Instagram page, where she proclaimed that she is still “the O.G.” of the series.

“For the past 14 years I’ve opened up my life, my loves, my ups and downs on The Real Housewives of Orange County and I am proud to be the ‘OG of the OC.’ I am back again this season right in the middle of the action in a different role. I hope you have as much fun watching the show as I did living it in front of the cameras,” she wrote in her emotional post.

To see more of Judge, Gunvalson, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.