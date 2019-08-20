Watch APOEL FC Vs. AFC Ajax Stream Live: UEFA Champions League Qualifying Playoff 1st Leg, Start Time, Preview

The final UEFA Champions League qualifying round gets underway Tuesday as a team that reached the semifinals last season, AFC Ajax, travels to face Cyprus champions APEL FC.

Dutch Eredivisie champions AFC Ajax were the Cinderella story of last season’s UEFA Champions League, progressing all the way from the second qualifying playoff round to the European championship’s semifinals. Essentially, they came literally seconds from advancing to the final, but for a goal six minutes into added time by Tottenham Hotspur’s Lucas Mora, as CNN reported. But now, Ajax must one again progress through the qualifiers to secure a UCL group stage spot. They must overcome an underdog but spirited APOEL FC side, the reigning and 28-time Cypriot top-flight champions, to get there, starting in a first-leg match that will stream live online from Nicosia.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the APOEL FC vs. AFC Ajax UEFA Champions League qualifying playoff, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. Eastern European Time on Tuesday, August 20, at the iconic, 23,000-seat GSP Stadium in Nicosia, Cyprus.

In the United Kingdom, the livestream starts at 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while back in the United States, the game gets underway at 3 p.m. EDT, noon PDT. Fans in Spain and throughout Central Europe can catch the kickoff at 9 p.m. in the Central European Time Zone. In India, the Cypriot-Dutch Champions League qualifier kicks off at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, August 21, India Standard Time.

The Ajax side that takes to the pitch against APOEL will have a distinctly different look from the team that upended European giants Real Madrid of Spain and Italian champions Juventus on their way to their near-upset of Tottenham Hotspur. As often occurs with the Dutch team, which lacks the financial wherewithal of top teams from Europe’s “Big Five” leagues, the team lost its top stars to two of those European powerhouse teams. In this case, Matthijs de Ligt headed to Juventus and standout midfielder Frenkie de Jong was lured away to Barcelona, as The Cyprus Mail reported.

The upstart APOEL side under the guidance of new German manager Thomas Doll will take hope from the struggles Ajax experienced to barely edge Greek champions PAOK Thessaloniki in the second UEFA Champions League qualifying playoff round, 5-4 on aggregate, as Soccerway records.

Iran international Reza Ghoochannejhad returns to APOEL after a loan spell in Sydney, Australia, last season. Jason McCawley / Getty Images

To watch the APOEL FC vs. AFC Ajax UEFA Champions League qualifying round first-leg showdown stream live from Cyprus, use the streaming video provided by Watch TNT or download the Watch TNT app. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Τhrylos vs. de Godenzonen match stream live on their TV sets. But fans should be aware that Watch TNT requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider.

There is, however, a way to watch the UEFA Champions League playoff game stream live for free without any cable login required. Fans can sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Both of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a 7-day trial period at no initial charge. That way, fans can watch Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League playoff live online for free.

For fans who prefer not to sign up for subscription services and also lack cable or satellite login credentials, a pay-per-view stream will also be available in the United States, one provided by B/R Live, which will carry the APOEL FC vs. AFC Ajax match for a one-time fee of $2.99.

In the Netherlands, Veronica TV will carry the Champions League qualifying match, while in Cyprus, Cytavision Sports livestreams the game.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the livestream for free, though only for viewers inside the U.K. In Spain, Movistar+ will stream the game as will DAZN in Canada. Throughout much of Africa, SuperSport will stream the UEFA Champions League final online.

A list of streaming sources for the APOEL FC vs. AFC Ajax Champions League playoff qualifier for numerous other countries around the world is available via LiveSoccerTV.