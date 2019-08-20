Anastasia Karanikolaou Flaunts Famous Booty In New Instagram Snap

Anastasia Karanikolaou is back from her lavish European trip, but she is already making waves at home.

The model posted a new photo on her Instagram page on Tuesday and made a big announcement at the same time. Her collaboration with fashion brand Missguided, titled STASSIE x MISSGUIDED, will be dropping on August 22 to the delight of her fans. Stassie chose a sexy pic to illustrate the news, where she is seen shamelessly flaunting her pert booty for the camera.

In the new snap, Kylie Jenner’s best friend rocked a pair of tight-fit, high-waist jeans, which highlighted her famous pert booty perfectly. She paired the jeans with a pretty, long-sleeve burgundy crop top, which featured slightly puffy sleeves and allowed her to flaunt her toned tummy as well. Stassie posed with her back turned to the camera, but peeked over her right shoulder to offer the photographer a sultry glance.

The 22-year-old fixed her long platinum blonde locks into a super high ponytail that cascaded down her back in a wavy style. She also donned a full face of makeup, including lots of contour and highlighter, a dark cat-style eyeliner that highlighted her bright blue eyes even further, and a dab of peach-colored lipstick on her full lips.

Many of Stassie’s 5.6 million Instagram followers approved of the new picture, which racked up over half a million likes and nearly 2,000 comments in less than a day. Several people took to the comment section to shower her with praise, complimenting both her gorgeous looks and exquisite fashion style.

“If I looked like you I wouldn’t know how to act,” one person wrote.

Another fan added, “Damn woman u beautiful.”

Yet another online user agreed by commenting, “OMG LOOK AT HERRRR! Obessesed.”

Others just seemed excited about the new collection.

“Finally some promo pics for this collection!” one person said.

Another Instagram follower claimed they would be buying all of Stassie’s new Missguided clothes.

“I’m copping every item there no cap.”

However, the blonde bombshell didn’t just receive praise from her online fans. She was also showered with love from many of her friends, including Sofia Richie, who commented “Wow Wow” and “Omg so gorg.”

Singer Olivia O’Brien wrote “that’s hot.”

Beauty mogul Yris Palmer simply dropped a few heart-eyed and fire emoji to express her approval.

All of the above-mentioned ladies joined Stass on her European vacation, which saw her visit places such as Mykonos, Ibiza, Portofino, and southern France.