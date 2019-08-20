Netflix Shares ‘The Politician’ Trailer From Creator Ryan Murphy

A new series from Ryan Murphy is coming to Netflix with an all-star cast, and it promises to be binge-able. The dark comedy from the American Horror Story creator takes a look behind the election for high school student body president.

The long-awaited trailer for The Politician just dropped from Netflix on YouTube, and it is everything that has been promised with Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Murphy regular Jessica Lange. Town & Country is giving those eagerly awaiting the series just enough to get them to the debut on Netflix on September 27. The cast also includes Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bette Midler, and Judith Light.

The plot of the show surrounds Payton Hobart (played by Platt), who has always dreamed of being student body president on his road to living his version of the dream.

“To get elected Student Body President, secure a spot at Harvard, and stay on his singular path to success, Payton will have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image.”

Gwyneth Paltrow plays Payton’s mother, the eccentric Georgina, and she plays into the drama that ensues when the election gets underway. Payton’s classmates are not your typical high school kids as they bring a snarky and entitled attitude to everything, and that includes student government.

Fans of American Horror Story know that Murphy is always on the cutting edge and wouldn’t be surprised that he seems to have predicted the college admissions scandal which found actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin charged with a felony.

Actor Ben Platt joked that Murphy must have some psychic abilities because the show is on the nose amid the Operation Varsity Blues scandal.

“It’s like a premonition. Ryan [Murphy] is always a few steps ahead of the curve so it doesn’t surprise me, but when it was happening, it was crazy. He was texting me like, ‘Can you believe that this is what our show is about?'”

Having grown up in Los Angeles and attending the prep school Harvard-Westlake, Platt is familiar with the behind-the-scenes machinations that can go into college admissions.

It’s not just fans who believe in the series, but Netflix seems pretty sure that The Politician is going to be a hit as they have already ordered a second season. Murphy has also struck a five-year deal with the streaming giant and will continue to turn out more must-see television on Netflix.