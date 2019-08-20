Tammy Hembrow Heats Up Instagram In Impossibly Small Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Tammy Hembrow enjoyed an evening swim underneath the stars on Monday and took to popular social media site Instagram to show off her bikini of choice, leaving her millions of followers begging for more.

In the photo, the model sits on a bench at the edge of a large, well-lit indoor swimming pool in a tiny white bikini. The half cups of the top leave her busty chest on full display while pulling her cleavage together. The tiny strip of fabric between her legs leaves plenty of skin exposed while showing off her toned, gym-honed abdomen and curvy thighs. The bikini includes straps made of gold chains, giving the look a bit of flair. The fitness guru sits perched on the edge of the bench, allowing her followers to get a glimpse of her ample booty as well.

In addition to the sexy suit, Tammy wears her long, blonde hair pulled back into a high ponytail that falls over to one shoulder while adding thick black lashes and pink, glossy lips. She accessorizes with gold bracelets on one wrist and several studs in her ears. The skimpy suit also leaves her myriad of tattoos on display, which includes a butterfly on her inner arm, a rose on her hip, and a larger, unidentifiable tattoo spread across her rib cage.

In the caption of the racy snap, the 25-year-old tags fashion brand Oh Polly, the designer behind the swimsuit.

The post earned over 300,000 likes in the first eight hours of being posted in addition to more than 1,500 comments from her 9.7 million followers expressing how much they loved the model and her photos.

Among the Instagram users blowing up the comments section was the model’s boyfriend Jahkoy Palmer.

“If only I could like this more than once,” the Canadian rapper wrote.

Other social media users called the gym buff “hot,” “gorgeous,” and an “inspiration.”

“Your hard work and dedication inspires me to try harder! One day I hope I can get just a tiny bit close to where you are with where your mind body and soul is today!” another adoring fan commented.

Over the weekend, The Daily Mail reported that the model was captured feeding her boyfriend fries and packing on the PDA at a McDonald’s in Queensland. The rapper was awaiting his flight home to Canada after visiting Tammy in her home country.

The adorable couple spent the weekend out and about in Harbour City, where they paid a visit to the Sydney Opera House.