Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Spend Time With His Kids After European Vacation

The couple had dinner with Scott's kids at Nobu in Malibu.

Sofia Richie, 20, and Scott Disick, 36, have returned home from their romantic European vacation, reports Hollywood Life.

On August 19, the couple, along with two of Scott’s children, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, headed over to Nobu, a Japanese restaurant in Malibu.

As they departed from the swanky restaurant, Scott was photographed carrying Penelope on his shoulders. Meanwhile, the couple’s bodyguard held on to Reign.

Sofia, looking chic in latex pants and a collared crop top, trailed behind with bestie, Kylie Jenner. The pair has become incredibly close since Kylie cut ties with former BFF Jordyn Woods.

The beauty mogul invited both Sofia and Scott on her lavish birthday-week cruise on Italy’s coast. While on the trip, the couple packed on the PDA. During their vacation, the pair was often spotted holding hands while shopping and sightseeing.

Sofia and Scott appear to be closer than ever.

Even Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, is reportedly supportive of the relationship. However, a source recently told Hollywood Life she wishes Scott could have been as mature as he is now while they were still together. Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians are well aware that Scott had a serious drinking problem and eventually needed to go to rehab in 2015. Scott’s bad boy behavior was a source of contention throughout his relationship with Kourtney. While the mother-of-three is proud that Scott has cleaned up his act, she is reportedly upset that it did not happen sooner.

“Kourtney couldn’t be more proud of how far Scott has come and how much he’s matured these past few years. He really has stepped up and been the man she’s always known he could be,” said the source. “But a part of her feels it’s bittersweet because she struggled with his partying ways in the past… and it was a challenge experiencing that side of him while they were together… But it would have been nice to enjoy this new and improved side of Scott while they were still a couple.”

The insider added Kourtney is grateful that Scott is an excellent father to their children. The insider also claimed that the reality star believes Sofia is helping her ex become a better person.

In June, Us Weekly revealed that Scott and Sofia have been discussing the possibility of getting married. A source told the publication that Kourtney would be perfectly fine if the pair were to get engaged.

To see more of Scott and Sofia, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, airing September 15 on the E! Network.