Prince Harry & Prince William Won’t Be Under The Same Roof At Balmoral Amid Feud Rumors

It seems the second iteration of the War of the Wales is on, as reports are spreading that Prince William and his brother Prince Harry will stay in different houses during their trip to the queen’s residence in Scotland. The separate living accommodations are likely in part due to their alleged feud, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl for Vanity Fair.

Queen Elizabeth spends the end of her summer each year at Balmoral, located in the northeastern part of the British isle, and often invites her family members to stay and spend time together. According to royal historian Hugo Vickers, Balmoral is not only one of the queen’s favorite residences, but it is also the only real place in which the monarch is able to relax and enjoy herself.

“It’s the one time when the Queen is mostly off duty,” he said. “The Queen loves her annual visit when she can stay in… she has plenty of time with her family.”

But inviting her family can lead to crowding, which is particularly an issue when the two Wales brothers are rumored to be feuding. Though it was originally believed that the Sussexes and Cambridges had timed their vacations not to coincide, it seems as if the two will be in the Scottish highlands at the same time after all.

“Courtiers have been planning meticulously to ensure the visits are as seamless as possible and that there are no family fireworks,” Nicholl wrote.

Part of avoiding family fireworks is housing the Cambridges and Sussexes separately.

“The Queen has a lot of guests coming and to ease the pressure the Cambridges are likely to stay at the cottage,” according to a different source. “That could have added benefits for everyone as it means more space in the castle.”

Rumors about the relationship between the two brothers have dominated the media for months. The rumors heated up after Prince Harry reportedly confronted Prince William with allegations that William was not supportive enough of his relationship with former Suits actress Meghan Markle, per The Inquisitr.

Many royal fans have wondered in recent weeks if the rift has grown after a number of statements from Harry and Meghan could be read as digs at the Cambridge clan. For example, Prince Harry announced he and Meghan would only have two children for the sake of the environment, whereas Prince William and Kate Middleton already have three children.

In addition, Meghan Markle reportedly did not want to appear on the cover of Vogue UK as she thought it would appear “boastful,” per People. Kate graced the cover the magazine’s centennial edition.