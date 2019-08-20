Donald Trump Posts A Photo Of A Giant Trump Tower In Greenland, Promising ‘Not To Do This’

President Donald Trump admittedly wants to buy the island of Greenland. Yet, if he were to do so, he promises not to build an enormous Trump tower on the coast. On Monday night, the president posted on Twitter a doctored image of a golden tower bearing his name on the rocky coast of the Danish territory while rejecting the idea that his plans include a tower on the island.

The post comes just a day after the president confirmed that he was mulling the idea of buying Greenland, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“Denmark essentially owns it. We’re very good allies with Denmark. We’ve protected Denmark like we protect large portions of the world, so the concept came up,” he said. “Strategically it’s interesting and we’d be interested, but we’ll talk to them a little bit.”

Trump plans to visit Denmark in September, where he is apparently considering the idea of presenting his offer. But while Trump may be eyeing the massive island, Danish leaders say that Greenland isn’t for sale. Mette Frederiksen, the Danish prime minister, laughed off the idea and said that he hoped Trump wasn’t serious, adding that “Greenland belongs to Greenland.” Ane Lone Bagger, Greenland’s foreign minister, confirmed that the country wasn’t for sale, according to CNBC.

Still, the president says that what is “essentially a large real estate deal” is something that he is keeping in mind. His post, which showed the Trump tower in Las Vegas superimposed among humble, colorful homes along the gray coastline, reignited the conversation about Trump’s plans to take over the icy island.

I promise not to do this to Greenland! pic.twitter.com/03DdyVU6HA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

The island, which is located between the North Atlantic and Arctic oceans, is an important location for the U.S. from a strategic military standpoint. The U.S. has had a military base there since 1951. Greenland has its own domestic autonomy while relying on Denmark for economic and military support.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox News that the idea wasn’t as absurd as some people have made it out to be. He says that the president is a savvy real estate developer and that Greenland has a good deal of valuable minerals waiting to be exploited.

Loading...

“And Denmark owns Greenland, Denmark is an ally, Greenland is a strategic place, up there. And they’ve got a lot of valuable minerals,” Kudlow said.

But Frederiksen said the idea isn’t even on the table, according to Kim Kielsen, the premier of Greenland.

“It’s an absurd discussion, and Kim Kielsen has of course made it clear that Greenland is not for sale. That’s where the conversation ends,” Frederiksen said.