Kylie Jenner’s Assistant, Victoria Villarroel, Bares Backside In Stunning Bikini Showcase

Kylie Jenner’s assistant, Victoria Villarroel, launched a brand new bikini line recently, and she took to Instagram to share some breathtaking images from the new campaign.

Villarroel collaborated with Lahana Swim to create a stunning line of booty-baring bikinis called Lahana x Victoria. In the shot she shared, Victoria is kneeling and wearing a tiny animal-print string bikini. It showcases her curves, with ties on the sides and around her neck and back. Framing her face are two models’ backsides — Sofia Villarroel is wearing black on the left, and Eugenia Gamero is wearing white on the right. Victoria’s long brunette locks are slicked back into a high ponytail that hangs down her back.

On her face, the swimsuit model wore a smokey eye, bronzed cheeks complemented with glowing highlights, and a shimmery lip. White tennis shoes, dark nails, and golden rings and earrings completed the sensual look.

Many people dropped their congratulations and compliments on the new swimsuit line. Some people also noted how the models’ slight imperfections weren’t edited out, too.

“Thank you SO SO SO much for not covering your beautiful stretch marks and for using so many different models with unique bodies! my love and appreciation for u just got bigger love,” replied one follower.

“Wow, it’s nice to see untouched photos how most of us look like with marks,” noted another.

Loading...

Recently, Villarroel has appeared on Sofia Richie’s Instagram story as well as Kylie Jenner’s. The group went to Italy to celebrate Jenner’s 22nd birthday in style, and they stayed for a relaxing vacation.

According to Hollywood Life, Travis Scott, Stassie Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer, Scott Disick, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble also partied with the group on the trip. During one evening out when Scott hit the DJ booth, Villarroel twerked in front of an entire restaurant filled with partygoers and others. Throughout the journey, the group made headlines for their sexy looks each day.

The Inquisitr reported that Richie enjoyed herself on a yacht, and she mentioned that her Virgo season is coming soon. Richie turns 21 on August 24, and will likely party hard for her milestone birthday. She is dating 36-year-old Disick, who is Jenner’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend. Disick is the father of three of Jenner’s nieces and nephews. That fact has not put a damper on the friendship that Jenner shares with Richie, and both appear to enjoy Villarroel, who is also presumably in a working role for Jenner as well.