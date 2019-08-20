‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Michael E. Knight Joins The Cast, Fans Are Rooting To See Him As Jeff Webber

Some enticing General Hospital spoilers just emerged about a big casting move that will generate a lot of buzz among viewers. All My Children veteran Michael E. Knight is joining the cast, and GH fans will be anxious to learn more about his new role.

Soap Opera Digest broke the news about Knight joining General Hospital. Spoilers indicate that a show representative has confirmed the development, which is a somewhat unusual move. Oftentimes, the show stays mum on casting additions or exits for as long as they can.

Who will Knight play and when do his scenes begin airing? Unfortunately, General Hospital spoilers don’t seem to be revealing those kinds of details yet. The All My Children alum will seemingly pop up in Port Charles soon, but that’s about all that has been pinpointed so far.

Knight is best known for his time on All My Children playing Tad Martin. He was on AMC on and off from 1982 through 2011, and he has won three Daytime Emmy Awards.

More recently, Knight joined The Young and the Restless for a short arc. He played Dr. Simon Neville from 2015 to 2016 and was initially involved in the storyline of helping Neil Winters keep Hilary Hamilton hidden away.

Later, Simon worked with Ashley Abbott, and for a while, it looked as if the show might put the two together in a romance. Instead, his misdeeds were eventually exposed and he left town.

Knight hasn’t done much on-screen since his Young and Restless stint. Despite having wrapped up his All My Children work in 2011, he remains a fan-favorite soap actor, and there is no doubt he is capable of some compelling storytelling on General Hospital if the writers can generate something juicy for him.

Who will Knight play? General Hospital fans immediately started speculating, and it looks like one popular possibility is that he’ll come in as Jeff Webber. People have been campaigning for Jeff to be brought back, and Michael would be able to slide right into a role like that.

OMG! It's TV and films' Michael E. Knight!! pic.twitter.com/yGs7G542 — James Patrick Stuart (@japastu) February 15, 2012

The character of Jeff is Elizabeth’s dad, and it was revealed that Hayden is his daughter as well. With Hayden back and Liz dealing with a lot of struggles, having this Webber patriarch back in Port Charles would be a natural development.

Of course, Knight could be coming on to play someone entirely different. For example, the actor has worked with James Patrick Stuart, who portrays Valentin, so fans would probably enjoy seeing those two connect in some way.

It’s not known yet whether this is a short-term or long-term commitment, but additional General Hospital spoilers should emerge soon.

Will Michael E. Knight be a good guy or a bad guy? Will he come in as an established character or someone new? Stay tuned for more General Hospital spoilers about this casting addition and see where the writers are headed with this.