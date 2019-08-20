Tara Reid Suffers X-Rated Wardrobe Malfunction In Crystal-Clear Photos Catching Her Open Legs

Tara Reid appears to have suffered a wardrobe malfunction. The American Pie actress was out in Beverly Hills, California on Monday. Clearly, this is one 2000s face that’s still followed wherever she goes. As The Daily Mail reports, the 43-year-old hit up Greek eatery Avra, although the newspaper’s report wasn’t centering around the slender blonde’s appetite.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed Tara exiting the restaurant with an air of confidence. The star was looking sexy and stylish in a tailored white mini dress paired with platform heels and a designer handbag. Tara was then photographed getting into her vehicle, with the cameras appearing to have snapped the actress during an unfortunate moment.

Tara was seen flashing her panties (and possibly a little more) as she adjusted herself inside the vehicle. Given that The Daily Mail‘s report seemed to require the need to block out Tara’s photos with a digitally-placed black cube, it can be assumed that the actress’ underwear-flashing showed a little too much. The newspaper directly mentioned Tara flashing her “private parts.” Also documented was her apparent unawareness of the situation. Tara didn’t seem to have realized what was happening. She did, however, shine by virtue of her beautiful smile.

The situation seems reminiscent of a 2017 incident that saw Tara flash a little too much in a pink outfit.

When it comes to wardrobe malfunctions, Tara has had her fill. In addition to Monday evening and Tara’s 2017 moment, the actress famously made headlines back in 2004, when her attendance at rapper Diddy’s 35th birthday bash came with an unfortunate situation. Tara was photographed on the red carpet with a major nip-slip via a slinky satin dress that fell down on one shoulder.

As The Daily Mail reports, Tara spoke out after the unfortunate moment.

“I swear to you, I had no idea that had happened. I had a fur coat on, so when I took the coat off, the coat was heavy, and the strap came out with the coat. They were like, ‘Tara, let me see the dress, let me see the dress,'” she said.

“I didn’t see the strap fall down, so I’m smiling like an idiot…. Then, when someone came up to me, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m so embarrassed!”‘ she added.

Tara may have encountered bad luck this week, but the majority of the star’s looks these days are spot-on. Tara’s Instagram showcases her fit and slender frame in cute jeans and swimsuits – definitely no wardrobe malfunctions there. Fans wishing to see more of Tara should give her Instagram a follow.