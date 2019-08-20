Champions League Streaker Kinsey Wolanski Puts On Busty Display In Strapless Red Top

Famous streaker Kinsey Wolanski put her followers in a good mood Tuesday morning with a cheerful Instagram update.

In the photo, Kinsey wore a strapless red top with a plunging neckline that exposed plenty of her voluptuous chest. She paired the top with blue jeans for a casual look. Sitting barefoot and outside on the grass near a tree, Kinsey glowed in the sunshine. The blonde beauty’s makeup was flawlessly applied with natural shades and a nude color on her lips. She ran one hand through her long hair, which she wore down and over one shoulder. She tilted her head slightly and gave the camera a slight smile.

In the photo’s caption, Kinsey told all of her followers that she loved them — a remark that prompted a flood of comments from fans declaring their love for the social media sensation. She also listed the location for the snap as “your moms house,” which also sparked a ton of humorous replies.

“Love u more,” quipped one fan.

“Thank you for your love,” joked another.

“Damn you fire,” one admirer posted.

Other admirers told Kinsey how beautiful she looked in the snap.

“Absolute slayer ravishingly gorgeous stunning angel looking smouldering hawtt and sexy,” said another follower.

Some of Kinsey’s followers wanted to know if she planned to streak at the Champions League in 2020. Fans of the social media sensation will remember that the blonde bombshell gained worldwide attention when she streaked across the field in June. The stunt might have gotten her arrested but it also increased her Instagram following by millions. The Sun reported that experts estimated that the incident was worth more than $4 million — and Kinsey wants even more fame.

“By the time I’m 30 I plan on making enough money to retire, and streaking at the Champions League will only help me achieve that,” she said.

“I plan to do a lot more streaking to raise my profile.”

She said that after the stunt, her following jumped from 300,000 to over 2 million, adding that she couldn’t buy that kind of publicity. She now boasts over 3 million followers, and those numbers show no signs of slowing down.

Kinsey said the experience was the “biggest thrill” of her life.

“The fans loved it, the players seemed to love it and even the police at the station were asking for my photograph by the time I got out,” she said.

Fans wanting to keep up-to-date with Kinsey can follow her Instagram account.