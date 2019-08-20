Kim Kardashian Shows Off Impressive Bikini Body During Bahamas Trip

Everyone knows that Kim Kardashian works hard to achieve her fitness goals, and she proved that hard work pays off during her latest trip abroad.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star jetted off to the Bahamas with her younger sister, Khloe, and best pal La La Anthony, and it looks like she had the time of her life. Needless to say, Kim did not miss the chance to flaunt her incredibly fit body on social media by posting some videos and photos of the trip on her Instagram stories.

The mother-of-four shared a video of her visiting the popular pig beach in the tropical destination, but it seems like she didn’t particularly enjoy the main attraction there — the pigs. In the clip that she posted, she is seen walking on the paradisiac beach while surrounded by the cute furry animals, but instead of approaching them and even swimming with them like most people do, Kim was seen instructing them to stay away from her.

In the hilarious video, her travel mates can be heard laughing in the background and telling her that the pigs were harmless, but the KKW Beauty founder was not buying it. In fact, she even added the caption “I WAS SCARED LOL” for those who didn’t notice it.

But aside from the stunning crystal clear waters, the tall green trees, and the fine white sand, Kim was obviously the best part of the footage. She flaunted her insane curves in some tiny orange bikini bottoms, which she paired with a colorful long-sleeve crop top, leaving her toned stomach and tiny waist on full display.

The 38-year-old also showed off her world-famous booty as she walked along the water and avoided the pigs. She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses and wore her long raven locks in two braids. Kim also posted a few photos of the surrounding landscapes, which certainly sparked some major envy among her whopping 146 million followers.

Kim just recently returned from her trip with her sister, her longtime friend, and all of their respective children. The ladies dubbed the fancy getaway the greatest ever on Instagram, with the reality TV star commenting on La La’s latest photo, “Best Bahamas Trip!!!!,” while Khloe also chimed in, “You are so beautiful!!!! I love your smile!! The best mama and kiddos trip!!”

Khloe herself also shared some sexy pictures from the trip, as well as some super-cute snaps of her and her baby daughter, True, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.