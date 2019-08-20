Liam Hemsworth Is Reportedly Moving Back To Australia After Breakup With Miley Cyrus

The actor has been reportedly staying at his brother Chris' beach house.

Liam Hemsworth is reportedly heading back to his home country of Australia. According to Radar Online, the heartbroken actor is seeking comfort in his family and friends following his public separation from Miley Cyrus. Liam has been staying with his brother, Chris Hemsworth, at his $4.3 million beach house in Byron Bay, Australia.

“He’s taking a long break and heading back to Byron Bay to be with his brother and mates, do plenty of surfing and soul-searching,” said a source.

The insider went on to say that the 29-year-old will be traveling back to Los Angeles for work. The source also stated that Liam’s separation from Miley made him realize he no longer wanted to reside in California.

It was announced earlier this month that Liam and Miley went their separate ways after only eight months of marriage. On August 12, the Hunger Games star opened up about his breakup on Instagram.

“Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he wrote in the caption.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Liam has been spending time with his friend, Isabel Lucas, an Australian actress. A source told Woman’s Day that the actor has been hanging out with the blonde bombshell during his stay in Byron Bay.

“They’ve become quite good friends. She’s there to take his mind off things and she’s been an excellent person to turn to for advice,” said the insider.

The source stated that Isabel is currently away in Europe, but they have been corresponding through text messages.

Another insider revealed Liam’s family is hopeful that the relationship between the longtime friends will turn into something romantic.

“Liam’s parents would love to see him settle down with someone who’s more on the same page as him…” said the source. “Chris would be thrilled if Liam dated someone as lovely as Isabel.”

The source also noted that Liam loved being married, and it was unfortunate that he chose to be with someone who had different notions about marriage.

The Inquisitr previously noted that Liam has seemingly been keeping his mind off of his messy breakup with a little help from his friends. The actor was recently spotted at the beach with his brother and a few buddies. According to The Daily Mail, the group was eventually joined by some scantily-clad women. Liam, however, was photographed looking somber.

To see more of Liam, be sure to check out his upcoming movie, Killerman, set to be released on August 30.