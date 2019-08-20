‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shares New Photo Of Oldest Daughter: ‘Where’d My Baby Go?’

It’s hard to believe that the kids from Teen Mom 2 have been on the air for nearly a decade. As the new season sets to air on MTV next month, fans are excited to catch up with the cast, including Chelsea Houska and her family. Chelsea is a mom of three kids, and on Tuesday, she shared an all-new photo of her oldest daughter, Aubree, on Instagram.

“Okay what the heck. She can stop looking so grown up now,” Chelsea wrote along with the picture of Aubree.

In the photo, Aubree looks like she is ready for school as she has her backpack with her. She is also wearing a pair of stylish hoop earrings that Chelsea commented on.

“She was OBSESSED with these earrings and wanted to wear lipstick this morning. Where’d my baby go?!” Chelsea finished.

Chelsea was first introduced to fans on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant when she found out she was pregnant with Aubree. The relationship with her daughter’s father did not work out, and Chelsea continued to share her story on Teen Mom 2 alongside Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Jenelle Evans.

Over the years, fans have followed Chelsea’s ups and downs, which included meeting Cole DeBoer in 2015. The two met at a gas station and didn’t talk to one another at first, but luckily, Cole was able to track Chelsea down on social media. She shared the sweet story with Us Weekly in 2015.

“I went home to my friend and I was like, ‘I just saw the guy I’m going to marry at the gas station, but we didn’t talk. And a few days later, he contacted me on social media and was like, ‘Hi. I got gas next to you the other day.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you, Jesus.'”

Loading...

Chelsea and Cole married in October 2016. At the time, Chelsea was pregnant with the couple’s first child. She gave birth to their son, Watson Cole, in January 2017. In 2018, Chelsea revealed she was pregnant with the couple’s second child. She gave birth to daughter Layne Ettie in August 2018.

While the couple have two children of their own, Cole has been a great stepdad for Aubree. The two have even attended father/daughter dances together. Chelsea has also hinted that they may have more kids in the future.

The new season of Teen Mom 2 will premiere on MTV on Tuesday, September 10. Fans can tune in to catch up with Chelsea Houska and her family.