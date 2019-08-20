Harry Styles’ Sexy ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover Causes Instagram Meltdown

Harry Styles is sending Instagram users into a frenzy with a sexy, shirtless cover that promises an inside look into the life of the former One Direction superstar. The photo, where Harry is seen staring directly into the camera, shows off his fit physique and many tattoos, accompanied by the biggest smile displayed by the singer-turned-actor.

Fans can’t get enough of the photo and Harry, and their hundreds of comments which accompany the Instagram post justify as much.

“This has given me a heart attack,” said one fan of the singer.

Another fan quipped, “pretty sure I stopped breathing.”

Still, another remarked, “I will need resuscitation!”

The interview with the singer is titled, “Sex, Psychedelics, and the Secrets of Stardom.” The story, which is for the September issue, will be the second time the One Direction member has been the magazine’s cover star. He previously graced the cover of the iconic music publication in 2017.

Harry was recently in the news after it was reported he turned down the chance to play the role of Prince Eric in a remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, reported The Mirror. Initially, it was reported that the singer and actor was going to appear in the live-action re-imagining of the classic animated film. It was then reported that Harry had declined the role. The former teen pop star made his film debut in Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning film Dunkirk in 2017.

The cover news comes after fans learned that Harry was recently seen at Ariana Grande’s London concert with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown on Saturday, reported Entertainment Tonight.

Styles was one-fifth of the boy band One Direction, who got their start on the British television show The X-Factor. Harry, alongside Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan, soon became pop music superstars and spent the better part of five years touring the world and releasing five albums before taking an indefinite hiatus in 2016. Since then, Harry released his own self-titled album and accompanied it with a hugely successful world tour.

Styles talked about One Direction’s split in his previous Rolling Stone interview.

Loading...

“I didn’t want to exhaust our fan base. If you’re shortsighted, you can think, ‘Let’s just keep touring,’ but we all thought too much of the group than to let that happen. You realize you’re exhausted and you don’t want to drain people’s belief in you.”

The singer also appeared at the 2019 Met Gala, where he not only made his red carpet debut but co-hosted the event alongside Lady Gaga, Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, Serena Williams, and Vogue‘s Anna Wintour.

The Rolling Stone issue featuring Harry Styles’ shirtless cover will be available on newsstands September 3.