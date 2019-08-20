Vicki Gunvalson Reportedly Cried While Watching The Premiere Episode of ‘RHOC’ After Being Demoted

Vicki Gunvalson was demoted for the latest season of the Real Housewives of Orange County, and apparently, the OG of the OC isn’t taking it well. According to Tamra Judge, who spoke with People, she and Vicki watched the premiere episode of season 14 of the show together and Vicki was tearful as she watched it.

When asked how Vicki was taking the demotion, Tamra says that she didn’t take it well.

“[For] the first episode, I invited her over and she didn’t want to come. She was crying,” Tamra said. “It’s been hard for her.”

Tamra and Vicki have had a rough ride over the past few years with their relationship going through highs and lows. While speaking with People, Tamra was wearing a “tres amigas” necklace, indicating that she and her sometimes BFF were on good terms these days.

The magazine hosts asked Tamra what she thought about Vicki’s demotion, which shocked fans of the show, given that the reality star has been on the show since it started 14 seasons ago in 2006.

“I was actually shocked. I was totally shocked. I’m still a little bit shocked. She’s the major drama in the season, which is so weird. She’s the one stirring everything up,” Tamra said.

Bravo hasn’t said why they decided to demote the OG housewife, but a recent story on OK Magazine suggests that it had something to do with the incident where Vicki made unfounded accusations toward Kelly Dodd about cocaine abuse. Tamra denied that the incident had anything to do with the demotion.

Tamra has been having some fun with her co-stars. Over the weekend, she posted an image of her, Vicki and Shannon Beador after they had gone under the knife.

All three women have openly shared their journey with plastic surgery and fans loved that Tamra was so willing to poke fun at their experiences.

“This is so funny but I also love the honesty behind so many celebrity woman want to act like they haven’t had work done,” one fan commented. “Own it!”

Meanwhile, Dodd has been going after her co-stars. She claims that Tamra has been trying to stir the pot between her and Vicki, according to Celebrity Insider.

“First of all, she invited Vicki when she knew damn good and well that I didn’t want Vicki to be there. She did that to prod at me,” said Dodd. “She wasn’t even friends with Vicki all that much.”

Dodd says that she thinks the three women, including Shannon, are banding together against her because they are afraid that they will be next on the Bravo chopping block.