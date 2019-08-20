Tyler Baltierra And Catelynn Lowell Clap Back After They Are Criticized For Being Late For Visit With Carly

The season finale of Teen Mom OG was emotional for all the cast members, but for Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, it was especially hard. The couple had the opportunity to visit with the daughter they placed for adoption a decade ago. Although cameras weren’t allowed to film the visit, Catelynn and Tyler’s reactions were filmed, according to E! News.

“When you see all of your biological children together—playing and mannerisms and walking the same—it’s just different,” Catelynn explained.

Nova was able to visit with her biological older sister and the couple also had their newborn daughter, Vaeda, with them for the visit.

The couple was able to take a trip to the zoo with their biological daughter Carly and her parents. Following the visit, the couple had a hard time saying goodbye and talked about it on the drive home. Tyler admitted that it wasn’t easy to say goodbye.

While the visit went well, some fans were bothered by the fact that Tyler and Catelynn were late to the zoo visit. The couple took time to finish a scrapbook for Carly so that they could give it to her during the visit, which ultimately caused them to arrive late. However, Tyler took to Twitter after the episode and clapped back at the criticism.

“Yes, we were late to our visit with Carly. But you should have seen the amount of joy she had when she saw that scrapbook & our handwritten letters!”

Catelynn Lowell also commented on Twitter after the criticism the couple faced.

“Yep we were late! By like 30-45 mins and it was because I finished her scrapbook! Which by the way she LOVED!!!! She wasn’t upset about us being late she was so excited about her scrapbook.”

Catelynn and Tyler were introduced to audiences on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, they found out they were expecting a child together. Young and unprepared to care for a baby, the couple made the hard decision to place their daughter up for adoption. The couple continued to share their story on Teen Mom OG and cameras have been following the couple for a decade.

The two welcomed their daughter Nova on New Year’s Day 2015 and they tied the knot later that year. In 2018, Catelynn revealed that the couple was expecting another baby together. They welcomed their daughter Vaeda in February of this year.

The Teen Mom OG reunion will air next week on MTV.