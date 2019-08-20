Sierra Skye Sets Instagram On Fire In Leopard-Print String Bikini With A Little Tugging Action

Sierra Skye seems to have been born to rock a bikini. The model is fast racking up the Instagram followers on account of her regular and sizzling swimwear displays, although the model’s 4.1 million followers also include individuals keen on the blonde’s beauty and daytime style looks. For the most part though, fans are sold on Sierra’s killer bikini body.

Sierra took to her Instagram stories earlier today. The model was seen in a setting that doesn’t show up all too often in her permanent posts: Sierra’s trademark outdoor setting had been switched up for a more intimate indoor one. She posed in what was likely her home, with a mirror in front of her affording a great selfie opportunity. Fans saw Sierra flaunting her curves in a tiny string and leopard-print bikini. The sexy two-piece made a change from the looks Sierra’s feed has recently shown, with mostly neon or fiery-colored hues showing up this month.

Stepping away from colors that make such a bold statement, Sierra took to video mode to showcase her look of the day – again, a video isn’t the standard on her permanent posts. The footage showed Skye standing with music playing in the background. With her left hand holding her smartphone, the model’s right hand was free. A little playful tugging at the bikini’s briefs likely drew fans’ eyes to the star’s slim, curvy, and feminine waist.

Followers of Sierra’s Instagram will know that she last rocked leopard prints back in July. The photo (seen above) delivered the same animal prints seen in today’s video, but the bikini was a different one. While the July swimwear featured a traditional strap finish, today’s look had a halterneck and was a little racier, thanks to string ties.

Sierra did offer a little information to accompany her video.

“DAY OFF MEANS TANNING ALL DAY,” she wrote with a smiley emoji.

Clearly, this model works on her fierce tan. The star’s bronzed skin has become a part of her identity, although fans often see Sierra in the shade as well.

With a healthy following, Sierra is now in a strong position to influence – and she does. The model tends to partner up with affordable clothing brands, often mentioning them in her captions. Favorites for Sierra include Fashion Nova, Pretty Little Thing, and Hot Miami Styles. Just yesterday, Sierra donned a hot pink two-piece from Pretty Little Thing, per The Inquisitr.

Whether or not Sierra will take to Instagram for a permanent post in today’s leopard-prints is yet to be seen. Fans wishing to find out should follow the model’s account.