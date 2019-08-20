Yovanna Ventura Rocks A Plunging Swimsuit In Jamaica

Yovanna Ventura may have been vacationing in the hot Caribbean, but she still knew how to send temperatures soaring even higher during her Jamaican holiday. The Miami stunner posted a video to Instagram in which she rocked a floral swimsuit that featured a neckline so plunging, it revealed her belly button.

Yovanna has become a bonafide social media star since she first shot to fame after dating musical pop star Justin Bieber. The brunette beauty now boasts over 5.4 million followers on Instagram, has walked at Miami Swim Week, and won a number of modeling contracts. In fact, her latest post was in coordination with luxury bathing suit brand Luli Fama Swimwear.

The video opens with the song “Pa Jamaica” by El Alfa El Jefe. The camera looks over a bubbling river within a lush tropical rainforest. It then pans to Yovanna, who is wearing a multi-colored swimsuit with purple, pink, and orange undertones. The swimsuit dips very low — so low that Yovanna’s belly button is visible. The stunner accessorizes with several pieces of jewelry, such as huge statement earrings, a modern gold cuff bracelet, and a number of stacking rings with colorful gems to play off the swimsuit. She also places a yellow bunch of flowers among her luscious brown hair.

As the camera views the Miami stunner, she smiles shyly at the camera and pushes back a lock of escaped hair. She then relaxes a bit, and exhales into a laugh. Her makeup also plays off the swimsuit, with a warm peach eyeshadow and rose-colored lips.

The update earned nearly 60,000 likes and around 725 comments.

“Yessss girl… you totally killed it babe,” gushed a fan, with the fire, heart-eye, and prayer hands emoji.

“Gorgeoussss! And that makeup with that swimsuit,” seconded another, also adding the fire and heart-eye emoji.

“Gorgeous, Goddess,” agreed a third.

But if Yovanna was feeling Jamaica over the weekend, she soon changed direction. By Monday, she seemed to be leaning into an Asian-inspired theme after wearing a catsuit-inspired cropped vest and pant set from I Am Gia. The vest and pants featured a floral print, and wrote the brand name in a way that mimicked Eastern characters.

In the quadruple post update, Yovanna posed in a variety of ways, including two where she got low to to ground by spreading her legs. Another showcased her toned midriff due to the cropped nature of her top.

The update won over 79,000 likes and around 964 comments.