Heidi Klum Sizzles In White Romper While Shopping In Positano

Heidi Klum’s latest look is causing quite a stir on social media.

As fans know, the blonde bombshell is currently vacationing in Italy, and since she’s been traveling around the area on a yacht, Klum has been sharing a number of photos and videos for fans. While the stunner has posted a few bikini-clad shots for fans, she’s also shared a number of other stunning pictures, and Instagram can’t seem to get enough of it.

In the hot, new shot that was shared for her 6 million-plus followers, Heidi looked like a fashionista while shopping overseas. The model struck a pose in a clothing store, standing near a display of merchandise and flashing a big smile for the camera. Heidi rocked a multi-colored hat from the store while wearing her short, blonde tresses down and slightly waved as well as minimal makeup.

Klum showed off her gorgeous body in a tiny white romper, which tied in the middle while showcasing her beautiful body, including her toned and tanned stems as well as just a little hint of cleavage.

The post has only been live on her account for a few short hours, but it’s already earning the bombshell a ton of attention from fans with over 65,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments.

Some of Klum’s fans took to the post to wish her safe travels around Europe while countless others commented on her sexy choice of clothing. A few others had no words and just flooded the post with their favorite emoji.

“Congratulations Heidi. You are as gorgeous as ever – inside and out!” one follower commented.

“Positano is my favorite place in the world! Eat at Cafe Positano best Italian food and view,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Beautiful lady as ever and always,” one more raved.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Heidi wed Tom Kaulitz during their trip. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, getting married for a second time at the La Fontelina restaurant in Italy. For the nuptials, Heidi looked gorgeous in a flowy white dress with a sweetheart neckline as her long, blonde locks flowed in the wind. The couple first married in February, just two months after their engagement but kept things on the down low for months, not revealing the news to the public.

Klum is obviously totally smitten with her man and regularly gushes over him in interviews.

“He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life,” she previously said in an interview with People. “He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way.”

It definitely seems as though Heidi is living her happily ever after.