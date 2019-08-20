Australian Bombshell Abby Dowse Bares Her Bottom In Latest Snap

Abby Dowse thrilled her fans with another sexy Instagram post.

The blonde bombshell is well-known for her racy shots, and Tuesday’s snap was no different, as it highlighted what many fans might consider one of her best assets — her firm bottom. And since she does not seem to show her backside as mush as she shows her front side, fans were excited to see it.

In the selfie, the blonde beauty sat on the edge of a chair in a bedroom wearing a revealing tie-dye blue and white bathing suit. The shot showed the 30-year old model’s backside, giving her fans a nice view of her bare bottom as well as her shapely shoulders. Light streaming in from the nearby window filled the room, which was mainly decorated in white. Her bronzed skin looked radiant in the sun-filled room. Dowse arched her back as she took the shot, an angle that accentuated her slim waist. The beauty wore a full face of makeup that was flawlessly applied and wore her hair in a messy bun with her bangs hanging loosely around her face. She accessorized the summer vibe with a pair of hoop earrings. She looked as though she was about to head out the door for a day in the sun.

Dowse’s fans loved the sultry snap, and many comment on her fabulous figure.

“Amazing body and tan,” one admirer wrote.

Other words used to describe the photo were “beautiful” and “gorgeous.”

“You really know how to stun the mind, bootiful,” said another.

“Dye-ing to meet you,” joked another fan.

A scroll through Dowse’s Instagram account shows that the beauty is comfortable in her skin and does not mind showing off her fantastic physique. Most of her snaps show her in skimpy lingerie or bikinis, but even when she decides to cover up a bit, she still looks gorgeous. However, more often than not, the model posts semi-nude photos that seem to push the boundaries on what Instagram will allow.

That being said, the beauty seems to love the sun and apparently loves to spend time outside soaking up rays. The Instagram sensation seems to have a different bikini for every day — and every mood. She loves to pose in all of them, and her 1.4 million followers love to see each and every photo she uploads.

Fans wanting to keep up with Abby Dowse can follow her Instagram account.