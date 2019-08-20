‘RHOBH’ Cast Is Reportedly ‘Relieved’ About Lisa Vanderpump’s Exit, Feel Season 10 Will Be Less Stressful

Season 9 was all about Lisa Vanderpump and an allegedly leaked story.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is said to be unconcerned about Lisa Vanderpump’s Season 10 absence.

According to an August 19 report from Hollywood Life, the remaining women of the show, including Kyle Richards, Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, and Teddi Mellencamp, “could care less” about whether or not Vanderpump tunes in to the new episodes of their Bravo TV series and are “honestly feeling relieved” now that she’s quit the show.

“They feel her behavior since departing the show, like her social media posts for example, doesn’t add up with someone who doesn’t care about the show anymore,” a source said. “After the way everything went down last season, everything thinks it’s best that she walk away.”

The insider went on to say that when it comes to filming the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills without Vanderpump, the other women feel that they are getting a fresh start. They aren’t at all concerned with their ability to carry the show without Vanderpump, who has appeared in a full-time role on the show for its first nine seasons.

While Season 9 was all about the drama of Kemsley’s adopted dog, Lucy, and whether or not Vanderpump leaked a story about her abandoning the animal, which was adopted from Vanderpump Dogs, Season 10 is expected to be less stressful for the cast.

Prior to the finale of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, which aired on Bravo TV last month, an insider close to her said that she was feeling confident about the way in which things between her and her co-stars came to an end. That said, she also felt sad about how she was left out of the majority of the show’s final episodes of the season.

“It’s a mix of emotions because it’s an end of an era for her and she feels upset that she will barely be shown, especially on a project she worked so hard on,” she explained.

As fans may have seen, Vanderpump told her Twitter fans and followers that she filmed plenty of scenes at the opening of her new restaurant in Las Vegas, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden. However, for some reason, the scenes, some of which were filmed with Camille Grammer, were cut out of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is expected to begin production in the coming weeks.