Lala Kent Slammed By Randall Emmett’s Ex-Wife For Putting Her Kids On Social Media

Lala Kent has been hanging out with her fiancé, Randall Emmett’s, kids and Emmett’s ex-wife isn’t having it. After the Vanderpump Rules star posted a series of videos and photos on Instagram showing the two girls doing a workout, hanging out by the pool and putting on makeup, Ambyr Childers slammed the reality star for putting her kids up on social media.

Emmett and Childers, who divorced in 2017, share two daughters, London, 9, and Rylee, 5. The two girls were hanging out with 29-year-old Kent as they put on makeup in the morning to get ready for their day.

“Who did your makeup today? You look stunning!” Kent said in one of the videos. “I think you both look gorgeous.”

She then reminded the girls that the makeup has to come off before they can leave the house. She later posted another video of her and the girls doing some pushups in the gym with a trainer, followed by pictures of the three of them at the pool hanging out in the sun.

Finally, she posted a video of the girls drawing pictures, with London creating a family photo that showed the two girls, Kent and Emmett.

Shortly after posting the videos, 31-year-old Childers posted a response on her own Instagram. On top of a screenshot of the video, she warned Kent not to post things about her girls until she officially became their stepmother.

“Since you don’t want to answer my text messages, I’ll try here,” she wrote. “Lala, I appreciate your love towards my children, but until you’re officially their stepmother, please refrain from posting my children on social media. I hope you understand where I’m coming from. Many thanks.”

Kent says that she can’t wait to become a mother of her own, and she recently opened up to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen about her love for Emmett’s kids.

“I love them like they’re my own children. We’re BFFs, plus I don’t have to discipline them, I get to be the fun one,” she said.

While speaking with Jenny McCarthy on the Jenny McCarthy Show, the reality star spoke about her desire to become a mother. She said that she plans to get pregnant shortly after marrying her fiancé, and that she has always wanted to have kids.

“All I want in my whole life is to be a mama,” Kent said. “I’m meant to be a mom, for sure.”