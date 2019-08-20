‘DWTS’ Spoilers & Rumors Teasing Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek Heat Up Ahead Of Season 28 Cast Announcement

Dancing With the Stars spoilers are swirling with the Season 28 premiere date right around the corner. The cast of celebrities and pros will be formally announced Wednesday morning on Good Morning America, and now the buzz about one potential couple being on DWTS this fall seems to be gaining traction.

DWTS loves having pairs of contestants who are romantically involved off-screen compete against one another on the dance floor, but it isn’t often they manage to pull off a casting coup like this. A dream-team pairing of getting both Rob Gronkowski and his Sports Illustrated model girlfriend, Camille Kostek, has been bantered about among spoiler fans for a while. Now, it looks as if it might actually happen.

As The Inquisitr recently detailed, there has been some talk that production has been angling to cast a couple for Season 28. The Bachelorette fans were hoping that might be Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron, but that’s apparently not happening. Hannah will be dancing, it seems, but Tyler won’t.

However, the folks behind the site PureDWTS have been speculating about the idea of casting Rob and Camille together for quite some time now. Sports Illustrated model Camille is known for her love of shaking what she’s got, and Rob recently retired from the NFL. He’s known for having a fun, bold personality, and the timing seems perfect to have Gronkowski and Kostek tackle something like this.

Rob Gronkowski And Girlfriend On This Season Of Dancing With The Stars? https://t.co/J8Ag0kqR1q — Terez Owens (@TerezOwens) August 20, 2019

Now, sports gossip blogger Terez Owens seems to be saying this is a done deal.

“We’re hearing that Rob Gronkowski and Girlfriend are going to be on this seasons Dancing with the Stars. The couple is constantly in the limelight and it makes sense. So just remember where you heard it FIRST.”

If Rob and Camille are part of Dancing With the Stars this fall, it’ll be interesting to see who they are partnered with in terms of the pros. One possibility would be to put them with Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy since they are both surely returning and recently got married to one another. That would amp up the competitive spark an extra bit, and fans would probably go crazy over the combination.

Another married pro couple is Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, but in terms of height, this pair probably isn’t quite the right fit for Rob and Camille. Of course, it’s entirely possible that Gronkowski and Kostek will be paired with unconnected pros. However, given the way the show often operates, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to try to go the couples’ route.

The buzz has been that Season 28 would have some big names. Fans have been a little skeptical of this, but casting Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek would fit that narrative.

As The Inquisitr detailed, another recent celebrity hint seems to heavily suggest that Jessica Simpson might be dancing. In addition, it appears that The Bachelorette Hannah Brown and Queer Eye star Karamo Brown are also joining Dancing With the Stars this fall.

The cast will be made official Wednesday morning, but the buzz is that the celebrity-pro pairings will not be revealed yet. Spoiler fans will want to stay tuned for additional rumors and teasers in the hours ahead as this Season 28 DWTS ensemble comes together.