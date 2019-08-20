Demi Lovato Celebrates Her 27th Birthday With Ariana Grande & Her ‘New Family’ In Sweet Video

Demi Lovato rang in her birthday with Ariana Grande and company!

Yesterday, Lovato made a rare appearance on her Instagram page, posting not one but two videos of how she rang in her 27th birthday. In the first Instagram post that was shared for her 73 million-plus Instagram followers, Demi shared a behind-the-scenes look of herself, Ariana, and the crew with her fans to celebrate the big day. The video starts off with the gang all putting their hands in the center and wishing Demi a happy birthday. Before she heads on stage, Ariana gives Demi a huge hug. Scooter Braun, who is Lovato’s new manager, snapped the video of the celebration.

“This was too sweet not to post…. before show prayer they did this for my bday,” Lovato wrote in the caption. “I’m so so proud of you @arianagrande. You fu***ng killed that!!! I love you tons.”

That particular post has earned the singer a ton of attention from her legion of fans, racking up over 2 million views in addition to 11,000-plus comments. Some followers commented on the photo to let Lovato know that she looks happy and healthy and they’re glad to see that while countless others chimed in on the post to wish her a happy birthday. And shortly after Demi shared the first video with fans, she followed it up with one more Instagram video.

In the second adorable post, Demi sits in front of a birthday cake before blowing out her candles. She is once again surrounded by friends, including Ariana Grande, who applaud her as she blows out the candles and makes a wish. Before the video comes to an end, it shows Grande, who is all smiles on her friends’ special day.

In the caption of the photo, Lovato once again thanks everyone for making her birthday so incredible.

“Okay, last one before bed. They literally filmed/sang happy birthday twice and @scooterbraun STILL forgot to press record???? @arianagrande‘s face is everything and this video is a perfect glimpse of how f****ng happy and rad my birthday is this year. So so happy. And I love my new family. Thank you guys, love you.”

Just like her previous post, this one has earned Demi a ton of attention from her Instagram followers with over 4 million views and upwards of 23,000 comments. Once again, the overwhelming majority of fans commented on the post to wish Lovato the best on her special day. This past May, Lovato announced that she would be shaking up her career just a little bit and hiring Scooter Braun as her manager.

Along with a photo of herself and Scooter, Lovato told fans that her dreams came true when she and Braun made a deal to make him her manager. Braun also manages a ton of other big talent including Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.