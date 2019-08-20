Hoda Kotb Announces Return To ‘Today’ Show

Hoda Kotb announced her long-awaited return to the helm of the Today show, heading back to her seat alongside Savannah Guthrie just after the Labor Day weekend.

Hoda will be seated once again in her Today chair beginning September 3. The lovable host has been enjoying her maternity leave after welcoming daughter Hope Catherine via adoption in April. Kotb co-anchors the 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. hours of the show with Guthrie while hosting the 10 a.m. hour. The announcement was teased on Monday, August 19 by the Today show’s Dylan Dreyer.

“I’m not going to lie, this probably has been the best summer of my entire life with these two kids (Hope and daughter Haley Joy), I’ve loved every second of it. But you know what else I’m going to love? Coming back to you guys,” said Hoda during a video call-in to the show on August 20.

People Magazine reported that the Today host revealed that her family has “been at the beach the whole time” this summer, including Kotb’s partner Joel Schiffman, who meets the family on weekends for some quality with his girls.

Reunited!!! So excited @hodakotb is coming home to @todayshow on Sept 3!! Counting the days ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/CajZD1rZw2 — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) August 20, 2019

Speaking about parenting two children, Hoda revealed that she has never worked harder in her life. She explained to People that being home is not a “vacation” and commends mothers who remain at home as full-time caregivers of their children.

“Stay-at-home moms should be called work-at-home moms. You are up all the time. We post stuff on Instagram from the beach, but it’s work. But it’s the best work. It’s the best work I did in my life. I don’t know if my kids will remember it, but I will always remember,” she mused.

While it is still unknown when Hoda’s Today co-star Jenna Bush Hager will return from her own maternity leave (she recently welcomed her third child, a son named Henry on August 2), the unflappable Today host is looking forward to the day when everyone will be back on board and ready to face viewers as a complete unit once again. Until her co-host’s return, Hoda noted that Jenna should just enjoy her time with her children and not waste time worrying about her return to the seat next to her.

In preparation for her return to her morning show post, Hoda is taking some quiet time to tend to some unfinished business and posting about it on Instagram.

She noted that she was “getting her roots done” and couldn’t hide her excitement about returning to her beloved job.

The Today show airs daily on NBC.