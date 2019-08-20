Nicaraguan Model Dolly Castro Puts On Busty Display In Sexy, Neon Bodysuit

Another day, another sultry shot for model Dolly Castro.

As those who follow the brunette bombshell on social media know, Dolly is a frequent poster on Instagram, sharing a number of sexy looks and photos for her legion of fans on a regular basis. While the model regularly flaunts her fit figure in a bikini and other NSFW outfits, she has also proven that she looks good in just about every single piece of clothing that she puts on her body. In the most recent image that was shared with fans, the model stuns in a bodysuit from retailer Fashion Nova.

In the sexy shot, Dolly poses in a doorway in what appears to be her home. The model stands front and center in the shot, putting both hands against the door and wearing a smile on her face. Castro wears her long, dark tresses down and slightly curled as well as a face full of stunning makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. While her face and hair look absolutely gorgeous, it’s her body that takes center stage in the shot.

While clad in a long sleeve, neon green bodysuit, Dolly puts on a busty display through the mesh panels in the sexy outfit. She pairs the look with some high-waisted jeans that button in the front. The model also wears a metallic purse slung across her shoulder and completes her look with a pair of incredibly high heels.

The post has only been live on her account for a short time, but it’s earning Dolly rave reviews from fans with over 34,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments. Some followers commented on the photo to let the bombshell know that she looks incredible while countless others gushed over her NSFW outfit. A few others simply commented on the photo to let Castro know that they’re huge fans.

“So hot as usual, bella,” one follower commented on the photo with a few red heart emoji.

“You are absolutely stunning,” another Instagram user raved.

“Need that top in my life,” one more wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model has been putting on a sexy display for fans in recent weeks while flaunting her amazing figure for the camera on a regular basis. In another sexy snapshot that was shared for her followers, the brunette bombshell could be seen standing in front of a mirror snapping a selfie. Her entire body was on display in the image as she showcased all her killer curves in a tiny, black bra top and matching pants.

Like her most recent image, this one earned Dolly rave reviews with over 53,000 likes and upward of 700-plus comments.