Kourtney Kardashian’s Bathtub Swimsuit Pic Blasted, Instagram Dubs Her A Hypocrite

Kourtney Kardashian is facing some backlash. As The Inquisitr reported, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram yesterday to promote some headwear that’s been newly-released by her Poosh lifestyle brand. The photo of Kourtney rocking a turban and plunging one-piece swimsuit came with a sensual bathtub setting and a caption mentioning Kourtney’s post-bathing routine.

Fans may have been digging Kourtney’s sexy tub look, but it looks like Instagram hasn’t digested the caption too well. The 40-year-old had suggested that she “multitasks” while her hair goes from wet to dry – of course, the purpose of the post was to promote the turban’s benefits in aiding the process.

Instagram doesn’t appear to have been impressed. In fact, popular responses seemed to be dubbing the mother of three a hypocrite.

“That’s NOT multitasking. Bro we ALL dry our hair as we do our face. #richpeopleareweird,” one fan wrote.

“So u got out the shower and put a swimsuit on?” another asked.

One fan seemed out to probe Kourtney on the reality of the situation – the star is known for rolling with a glam squad.

“I mean, people do your hair and makeup for you so realistically you don’t do anything,” they wrote.

Many other comments came in with similar angles. Some fans just didn’t seem keen on the merch, but for the most part, negative responses seemed out to slam Kourtney’s caption.

“Are we calling doing something while a towel is on your head “multitasking? Find out on Poosh,” one fan sarcastically wrote.

Fortunately for Kourtney, many replies were positive, with fans writing that she looks great and calling her a fantastic brand ambassador.

Loading...

Kourtney has already faced criticism for appearing to do little with her life. The star was called out by big sister Kim on a recent season of the family’s hit E! show. The KKW Beauty founder and her older sister wound up in a fight, with Kim referencing her own business versus Kourtney’s status – at the time, Kourtney hadn’t yet launched Poosh. Accusations have, however, also been made by members of the general public. As The Inquisitr reported this summer, Kourtney’s string of vacation pictures had fans stating that she appears to do nothing all day.

Of course, this high-profile star is a busy one. Alongside raising Mason, Penelope and Reign, Kourtney is on-the-go with filming, photoshoots, appearances and running Poosh. Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow her Instagram. Those eyeing up Poosh’s merch should follow the brand’s social media accounts.