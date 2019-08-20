Joshua Burgess, A North Carolina Man, Allegedly Strangled His 15-Year-Old Daughter, Slit Her Throat

'She was so young and nobody deserves to leave this world like that, especially by someone they thought was gonna protect them and be there for them,' said her cousin.

Joshua Burgess, a 32-year-old North Carolina man, allegedly strangled his 15-year-old daughter and slit her throat, then walked into a police station to confess to the crime, Charlotte’s WSOC-TV reports.

Authorities are still trying to piece together the details of the horrific crime. What’s known for certain is that the teenager, Zaria Burgess, was visiting her father for the weekend at his Wesley Chapel home. At about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Joshua Burgess walked into the Union County Sheriff’s Office and allegedly told dispatchers that he’d killed his daughter.

The dispatcher tried to look up his name, but Burgess allegedly said that his name wasn’t in any database. He then reiterated that he’d killed his teen daughter, per the report.

Burgess then provided the dispatcher with details about whom he allegedly killed and where, according to Fox News. Police checked the scene and found that Zaria had been strangled, and her throat had been slit.

According to The Charlotte Observer, a variety of items, possibly useful in the investigation, were removed from the home.

Tony Underwood, from Union County Sheriff’s Office, said via Charlotte’s WBTV that authorities have no motive.

“It’s a mystery as to why this happened, and the shocking nature of it being his own biological daughter,” he said.

Neighbors, meanwhile, say they didn’t even realize anybody lived in the house where the alleged crime took place, and some even thought the house was abandoned.

As of this writing, there are no further details about what led to the alleged murder.

Zaria’s cousin, Dytaysha Wadsworth, said the teenager was a kind person who was full of love.

“She was the type of kid to come in a room come or in a house and say, ‘Hey everybody’ — just wanting to make everybody smile,” she said.

Joshua Lee Burgess and his daughter Zaria Joshalyn Burgess pictures: A 32-year-old North Carolina man killed his 15-year-old daughter https://t.co/H9dvglugqZ pic.twitter.com/Z9ry8KvApT — infowe (@infowe) August 20, 2019

Otherwise, details about Zaria are scarce. As of this writing, there are no media reports about where she lived or any information about who her guardians were. A Facebook page bearing the name “Zaria Burgess” has been taken down. She does not appear to have had a presence on Instagram or Twitter.

In a tweet, Andrew Houlihan, superintendent of Union County Public Schools, indicated that the young lady was a student at Monroe High School.

“All of @UCPS_MonroeNC offers their condolences to the Burgess Family. Zaria was a rising sophomore @MonroeHS_NC and a member of the dance team/band. Counseling supports have been and will cont. to be offered for Ss and Staff,” he wrote.