Lara Trump Gives Birth To Baby Girl, Names Her Carolina

Baby makes four for Lara and Eric Trump.

As fans know, Lara has been sharing photos of her growing baby bump on social media, and yesterday, she welcomed her second child to the family. The 36-year-old took to her Instagram page earlier today to share a photo of the latest addition to her family. She and her husband, Eric, already have an almost 2-year-old son, Eric “Luke” Trump, and this marks the first girl in their family.

In the new photo that was shared for her nearly 700,000 Instagram followers, Lara delighted fans with a sweet photo of her new baby girl. In the adorable shot, the little baby is all bundled up in a white, pink, and blue blanket, and she has her eyes closed. The newborn looks as sweet as can be in a little pink cap that covers her head.

In the caption of the photo, Lara tells fans the baby’s birthday – August 19 – along with a few pink heart emoji. She also reveals the baby’s name — Carolina. Since the post went live on her account moments ago, it’s been earning her a ton of attention from fans, amassing over 3,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. While the overwhelming majority of fans took to the post to congratulate Eric and Lara, countless others commented on her name. A few others simply chimed in with heart and heart-eye emoji.

“She’s beautiful! Congratulations!!” one follower raved with a series of heart and flower emoji.

“Congratulations. She’s a Beautiful Baby God Bless you all,” another Instagram user chimed in.

“She’s beautiful and I love the name,” another gushed with a red heart emoji attached to the end.

Yesterday, Eric took to Twitter to announce the news to fans with a simple yet sweet tweet.

“.@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to welcome Carolina Dorothy Trump into the world. We love you already!”

Eric did not share a photo of the newborn with fans, but like his wife, he earned a ton of attention from his loyal followers on the social media platform, racking up over 6,000 retweets in addition to 40,000 likes — figures that continue to grow by the second. In the wee hours of the morning, Eric’s sister, Ivanka Trump, also shared a tweet to welcome Carolina to the family.

“We love you Lara, Eric, (big brother) Luke and sweet Carolina!” she tweeted.

It does not appear that President Donald Trump has welcomed his newest grandchild to the world yet on social media, but it’s probably only a matter of time until he does. While Donald is in the White House, Eric and his brother Donald Trump Jr. are running the family’s company. Lara is now serving as a senior adviser as her father-in-law seeks re-election.

Congrats to the happy family.