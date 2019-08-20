‘AGT’ Judge Gabrielle Union Stuns In Makeup-Free Photos With 9-Month-Old Daughter Kaavia

Gabrielle showed off her natural beauty as well as daughter Kaavia's heartwarming smile.

Gabrielle Union is once again proving she’s most definitely a natural beauty. The flawless America’s Got Talent judge looked stunning in new photos recently posted to her Instagram account which showed her smiling from ear to ear while posing with her and husband Dwyane Wade’s 9-month-old daughter, Kaavia James, while also going what appeared to be completely makeup-free.

Defying her age, Gabrielle, who will turn 47-years-old in October, had her hair tied up into a turquoise headwrap on the top of her head as she held on tightly to her baby girl who was also showing off her own big smile to the camera. She also revealed her flawless complexion through her bare skin.

Giving her mom’s 13.7 million followers a look at her two bottom teeth coming through, little Kaavia flashed the biggest smile as she sported her purple onesie with a butterfly pattern.

The new America’s Got Talent judge (Gabrielle and Julianne Hough replaced Mel B and Heidi Klum on the panel alongside Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel earlier this year) uploaded several snaps with her baby girl to her Instagram account.

The second picture showed the duo shooting a slightly more sultry look to the camera before then flashing their million dollar smiles once again as they enjoyed some quality time together in the sunshine by the swimming pool.

Union tagged their location as being Sunday Funday, but turned off comments for the photo. Fans clearly loved seeing her cuddle up to her baby girl though, as the sweet photos have received more than 456,000 likes.

She joked in the caption that Kaavia’s smile makes her feel “unstoppable” but also revealed to fans that she accidentally hit her in the throat.

The judge tagged Kaavia’s own official Instagram account in her post, as the baby girl has already amassed an impressive 870,000 followers on her own account where Gabrielle and Dwyane share adorable photos of their bundle of joy.

But when she’s not stunning fans with her gorgeous makeup-free snaps, as The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Union is giving fans a good look at all her hard work in the gym.

The star stunned her followers as she revealed her toned body in a crop top, once again defying her age as she put all her hard work on her fit and toned body on display.

The snaps come shortly after Union opened up about being a working mom as she explained that she doesn’t let herself suffer from mom guilt when she’s away from her daughter.

“I don’t have mom guilt, and I’ll tell you why. Being able to have the job that I love and the baby that I dreamed of [is great]. I’m a better mom because I’m able to go away and do what I love,” she told Us Weekly.

“Even if I failed miserably, I’m following my dreams… I would be less of a mother if I didn’t set out every day to try to make my dreams come true and other people’s dreams come true,” the Being Mary Jane actress continued. “So I don’t have guilt.”