Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez Dances In Black Lingerie, Suspenders & Stilettos

Cristiano Ronaldo has one good-looking girlfriend. The soccer superstar has been dating 25-year-old Georgina Rodriguez since 2016, with the former store assistant and model’s latest lingerie shoot likely reminding Cristiano just how lucky he is.

As The Daily Mail reports today, Georgina has showed her racier side in a promotional shoot for lingerie brand Yamamay. Georgina didn’t feature alone in the campaign, but her fans would likely argue that she was taking center stage. The brunette appeared to have modeled more than one piece from the label’s collection, with the star being seen in both nude and black palettes. The former saw Rodriguez showcase her fierce curves in a lace-adorned two-piece with thick white straps and high-waisted briefs. The model appeared to have a real chance to flaunt her frame via some dance moves – these continued for her all-black moment.

The ante was definitely upped with Georgina switching to black. The stunner was seen looking a little sexier in her dark lingerie, with sheer black stockings and suspenders matching black stilettos. Once again, Georgina was seen shaking her stuff, although everything about the footage was classy – it looks like Yamamay has landed themselves the perfect brand ambassador.

The video currently sits at over 68,000 views.

Georgina and Ronaldo are often seen together. Their high-profile yacht outings this year have been documented by the paparazzi, with photos showing the couple enjoying quality time together. Both are parents to a daughter, although Ronaldo is also a father to other children from a previous relationship.

Speaking to Hello! after the birth of the couple’s daughter Alana Martina, Georgina only seemed to have good words for her boyfriend.

“I’m very proud of him. When we got home from hospital, he’d organised a surprise dinner, with all our nearest and dearest. I felt like the luckiest woman in the world.”

As to the relationship overall, the star appeared to be all-set.

Loading...

“I have found love. We complement each other very well. We have a beautiful relationship and when I have him beside me, I have everything. I feel loved and cared for. Love conquers all,” she added.

As The Daily Mail reports, Georgina and Cristiano first met at the Gucci store where she worked. Rogriguez said that they then crossed paths again just days later at an event. Clearly, things got moving quickly – it also looks like they’ve lasted.

Georgina has 12.6 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of this beauty should follow her Instagram account.