Meghan Markle Defended By Pink After Duchess Is ‘Bullied’ Online

Singer and songwriter Pink came to the defense of Meghan Markle after revealing on Twitter that the public bullying of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has reached a fever pitch, and she would like to see those that criticize the couple take a step back before posting any comments that could be deemed as negative.

Pink shared her sentiments in defense of not only Meghan but her husband Prince Harry as well. The royals have recently come under fire for a luxurious vacation in honor of the duchess’s 38th birthday. The couple recently visited Ibiza and spent their time at a private villa, using a private jet to arrive at their holiday. The couple also used a private plane to head to the south of France for another vacation.

“I’m happy to see people coming to the defense of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” Pink noted on the social media site of Twitter users practicing kindness toward the couple. “The way people treat her is the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while. It’s out of control. Let’s all be a bit kinder, huh? Let’s show our children that it’s cool to be kind.”

Pink has also come under fire on social media for many of her life choices, but she always finds a way to clap back at haters who leave negative comments on both her Twitter and Instagram accounts. Just this past July, the singer attempted to quiet internet trolls who posted negative statements on her Instagram by disabling the comments for her photos, reported Today. She and husband Carey Hart are parents to daughter Willow and son Jameson.

Elton John, a longtime family friend of the royals, also defended the couple on Twitter and explained that he hosted Meghan and Harry at his home for their vacation and loaned them his jet for their transportation.

Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 19, 2019

The iconic rocker revealed his long friendship with the royal family and how he felt an obligation to do whatever he could in order for them to feel safe and secure in their travels.

Fans responded on Twitter to Elton’s statement, calling out both the singer and the prince for contributing to the carbon footprint via the use of a private jet. Elton also clapped back at these critics by ensuring that necessary contributions were made in order to negate any further comments regarding the prince’s use of a private plane for his getaway with Meghan and their son Archie.

To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 19, 2019

Fan remarks on both posts ranged from sympathy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to anger of the abuses of privilege many of their followers feel the royal family takes by flaunting their wealth in a time of government turmoil in Great Britain.

Nonsense.

Royals are there by privilege and NOT through right.

They cannot accept public funds for their lifestyle then lecture us on climate change whilst taking 4 private jets in 11 days.

Meghan and Harry are frauds. — True Blue Islander (@geniuswriter1) August 20, 2019

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are enjoying their last few weeks of a holiday break before beginning to work together again as Markle returns to her royal duties after a maternity leave that began after Archie’s birth in May. The couple and their son will jet to Africa in September.