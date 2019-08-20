Hoda Kotb Melts Fans’ Hearts With Family Beach Day Photos

Hoda's sharing the most adorable new family photos.

Hoda Kotb thrilled fans this week as she shared adorable photos of her recent family beach day with partner Joel Schiffman and their daughters, 2-year-old Haley Joy and 4-month-old Hope Catherine. The Today anchor, who’s been taking some time away from the morning show since adopting Hope in April, gave her 1.3 million followers a peek inside the sweet family day as the foursome loved and laughed while spending some quality time together.

The first snap in the August 19 bulk upload showed Joel holding hands with Haley as they walked along the sand together with the ocean in the background. Little Haley smiled from ear to ear as she enjoyed the beach day with her dad.

Other photos featured Hoda laughing as she played with her daughter while they both matched one another by wearing white T-shirts with the words “love first” written in a rainbow color across the chest. They then hit the sand to seemingly make sandcastles together while Joel and Hope watched on.

The final snap in the impossibly cute four-photo upload showed Schiffman with his arms around Kotb as they watched the sunset together.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over the sweet family moments the Today anchor proudly shared with her fans this week, as the comments section was overrun with loving messages from fans whose hearts were melted by the personal photos.

“I love your posts. You are a fantastic momma,” one person told Hoda on the social media site.

“You are definitely living your best life!” a second Instagram user wrote to the star.

A third person commented, “Love the continuous smiles…they are contagious for sure.”

“Love all of these pictures, but especially the last one!” another then said. “That’s where it all begins, with the two of you showing the girls what love is. Beautiful!”

The adorable new family snaps come shortly after Kotb and Schiffman celebrated six years together back in June.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Hoda shared the sweetest photos to celebrate the big milestone with her man to her Instagram account as they spent their big anniversary together.

The couple’s anniversary came two months after she and Joel adopted Hope, with the star recalling how they felt the first time they saw her.

“Joel and I were standing there when they hand you the baby — and it’s the closest thing to a live birth I think you’ll ever see — [and] in that moment I was like, ‘My God.’ My heart just grew 10 times, it’s amazing,” Kotb said of becoming a mom of two earlier this year while speaking on Today, per People. “I just can’t believe it’s happening, y’all. I can’t.”