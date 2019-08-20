Gary Shirley Weighs In On Amber Portwood’s Recent Arrest On ‘Teen Mom OG’ Season Finale

Fans were shocked when Amber Portwood was arrested in July for domestic battery against her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. While MTV cameras weren’t there for the fight, the 911 call that was made after Andrew texted for emergency help was played on the Teen Mom OG season finale. According to a report from Us Weekly, Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina, were shown talking about the shocking event and the impact that it had on so many people, not only Amber and Andrew.

“I wish we could just wake up and say it was a dream,” Gary’s wife, Kristina, said.

“This has an impact on all of us. She didn’t just affect her own self and her own family. It trickles down to us, too,” Gary explained.

Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley share one daughter together, 10-year-old Leah. Gary made it clear that when the incident between Amber and Andrew occurred, Leah was not there. However, she was aware that her mother had been arrested and was concerned about what would happen to her baby brother, 1-year-old James. Kristina revealed that Leah had opened up and asked what would happen if her mom went to prison.

“Ultimately, Leah is almost 11. She knows a lot of what’s going on. I think the only thing she’s said to me is, ‘If Mommy goes back to prison, what happens to James? Will James be taken away from me as well?’ I don’t have those answers.”

Amber Portwood was introduced to audiences on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. She and Gary Shirley found out they were expecting a child together. The relationship between them was tumultuous and although they tried to make it work, they ultimately split. Cameras continued to follow Amber for Teen Mom OG. Her life spiraled downward, and she eventually picked time in prison over a rehab program.

Loading...

Amber was sentenced to five years in prison, but was released after serving 17 months behind bars. Following her release, Amber returned to the hit reality television show.

It is unclear what will happen to Amber following her latest arrest. She was in court last month and had her Teen Mom OG co-stars by her side. Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Cheyenne Floyd all traveled to Indiana to be by Amber’s side. She was granted supervised visitation with her young son.

Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom OG was the season finale, but the reunion special is still set to air.