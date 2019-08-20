Mila Kunis Stuns In Acid-Wash Jeans, Zero Makeup & Sailor-Stripe Top In L.A.

Mila Kunis will always be a beauty. The Friends with Benefits actress might not show her face while voicing her much-loved Meg Griffin character on Family Guy, but Mila has years of backup as one of Hollywood’s most beautiful actresses. And it looks like the 36-year-old has proven that her looks haven’t gone anywhere.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail today showed Mila during an early-morning outing. The actress was photographed in Los Angeles, California as she grabbed an iced coffee. Mila appeared to have channeled the casual and low-frills style that’s become her trademark. She was spotted looking summery and a touch nautical in a simple pair of jeans paired with a top in sailor stripes. Mila’s slim-fit denims were rolled up around the ankles, with an acid-wash blue palette.

Mila dropped by Alfred’s Coffee for her frozen beverage, with the paparazzi appearing to have followed the actress to her Tesla vehicle.

Fans will likely have noticed that Mila was rocking a makeup-free look. The wife to Ashton Kutcher is a known hater of cosmetics, although Mila will subject herself to the cosmetics ordeal for the occasional red carpet appearance or photoshoot. With or without the warpaint, though, this beauty is still a knockout.

Mila has made her views on makeup perfectly clear. Speaking to Glamour, the Ukrainian-born star straight-up admitted she wore zero makeup to feature on the magazine’s back, with words that seemed to express how she feels about the blushes, lipsticks and contouring.

“Fine! I don’t wear makeup. I don’t wash my hair every day. It’s not something that I associate with myself. I commend women who wake up 30, 40 minutes early to put on eyeliner. I think it’s ­beautiful. I’m just not that person. So to go to a shoot and have my makeup artist put on face cream and send me off to do a photo, I was like, ‘Well, this makes life easy.’ And you’re still protected. Nobody’s there to make you look bad. Do you watch Game of Thrones?”

Mila forms part of Hollywood’s small slice of stars who prefer a bare face. By and large, the industry seems dominated by women who come fully done-up, as is seen by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. That said, the no-makeup crowd can, on occasion, include megastars such as Jennifer Lopez.

Fans wishing to see more of Mila should follow husband Ashton Kutcher’s Instagram – Mila likes to stay off the digital space.