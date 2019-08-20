Alanis Morissette Shares Intimate Photo Breastfeeding Her Newborn

Alanis Morissette, 45, revealed last week that she gave birth to her third child on August 8, via her Instagram account.

The “Ironic” songstress named her newborn Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway and was flooded with congratulation messages.

Since the announcement, Alanis has shared an intimate photo of her breastfeeding the baby. The “Hands Clean” hitmaker is raising awareness for World Breastfeeding Month and wants to encourage more women to breastfeed their children.

The close-up image has racked up over 38,000 likes within the past couple of days, proving to have made an impact on her followers.

The comments section has had a mixed reaction, getting plenty of people talking.

“Just because its natural doesn’t mean we need a close-up shot of it. I mean, pooping is natural too,” one user wrote.

“I agree. So is picking my nose – no need to share!!” another replied.

However, lots of positive messages were written by those who appreciated Morissette for her upload.

“Most beautiful thing in the world I love watching my wife it is so fascinating what a woman can do!” a fan wrote.

“My babe and I are breastfeeding 2 1/2 yrs strong! Go, Mama!!! Love to you and your family,” another fan commented.

“Nothing I miss more about breastfeeding my babies. Your post made my heart happy,” another declared.

Loading...

Morissette married her rapper husband, Mario Treadway, who goes by the stage name Souleye, in 2010. That same year, she gave birth to her first son, Ever Imre Morissette-Treadway. Her first daughter, Onyx Solace Morissette-Treadway, was born in 2016. In total, they have three children together after welcoming Winter.

Alanis rose to fame in the mid-’90s when she released her third studio album, Jagged Little Pill. The record is recognized as one of the best-selling albums worldwide, shifting over 33 million copies, per MTV. The album topped the charts in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia, Germany and New Zealand. With sales of over 10 million in the U.S. alone, it has been certified diamond, according to RIAA.

Since Jagged Little Pill, Morissette has released five more studio albums — Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie, Under Rug Swept, So-Called Chaos, Flavors of Entanglement and Havoc and Bright Lights.

Out of 14 Grammy nominations, she has a won a total of seven. At the Juno Awards, she has been nominated 21 times and taken home 12 trophies.

On Instagram, Morissette is known for posting lots of images of her family life. To keep up with Alanis’s journey as a third-time mom, follow her account.