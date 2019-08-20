John & Abbie Duggar Just Gave A Huge Hint About Their Baby’s Gender

Are John and Abbie having a girl or a boy?

John and Abbie Duggar announced on August 1 that they are expecting their first child together sometime this winter. And just a couple of weeks later, they have already had their gender reveal party. The Counting On couple didn’t come right out and say whether the baby would be a boy or a girl, but a few eagle-eyed fans think they’ve figured it out from the photo that was posted on social media.

John and Abbie shared a few photos on their joint Instagram account with fans. Most of the Duggar couples find a way to make the gender reveal just a little bit different each time, and John and Abbie are no different. The newlyweds had the party at Jim Bob and Michelle’s family home. In the series of photos, they posed in front of a huge table full of pink-and-blue balloons and plenty of goodies for their guests. But it was the first snapshot that had everyone buzzing.

The soon-to-be first-time parents stood in the front yard of the family home in a smooch. The picture was apparently taken right after they found out the gender of the baby. In their caption, the Duggar couple asked fans to guess if they are having a boy or a girl, but it appeared that they already proffered the answer. Eagle-eyed fans pointed out in the comments that the picture of them kissing had pink confetti all over the grass behind them and therefore gleaned the couple is expecting a baby girl.

In addition, there are leaked photos that have made their way on Instagram showing the couple with pink confetti floating down around them. There has yet to be an official announcement of the gender of John and Abbie’s baby, but all hints lead to it being a girl.

Loading...

Abbie Duggar looked happy and healthy in the photos. She wore a pink maxi dress to the gender reveal party, while John David went with the boy theme and wore a blue shirt and blue jeans. Abbie’s parents, John and Cheryl Burnett, stood next to their expectant daughter in one of the pictures, along with Jim Bob and Michelle.

If it does prove to be a daughter for the reality stars, it would be the fourth granddaughter on the way for Jim Bob and Michelle. Anna, Kendra, Lauren and now Abbie Duggar are all expecting girls in just a few short months. It’s a busy time for this family.

There will be babies galore on the new season of Counting On coming up in October on TLC.