Brad Paisley Speaks Out About Not Hosting CMA Awards With Carrie Underwood For The First Time In 11 Years

Brad Paisley is speaking out after it was announced on August 19 that he would not be co-hosting the 2019 CMA Awards alongside Carrie Underwood for the first time in more than a decade. The country superstar reacted to the pretty surprising announcement from the Country Music Association with a message posted to Twitter, where he made it clear that he would still be supporting Carrie as she takes on hosting duties with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

Paisley made his feelings on not steering the country music award show for the first time in 11 years very clear on the social media site, as he retweeted the official announcement from CMA’s official Twitter account and called the three country stars “amazing women.”

“As a fan of all 3 of these amazing women, I can’t wait to watch,” Brad said.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, CMA confirmed early on August 19 that the “Water” singer would not be hosting the show this year (despite Brad and Carrie having joined forces every single year since 2008) and confirmed that the awards would instead by hosted by Carrie and “special guest hosts” Dolly and Reba.

CMA also noted that the insanely talented trio would be “celebrating legendary women in Country Music” when the awards take place and air live across the U.S. from Nashville’s Bridgestone arena on ABC on November 13.

Many fans responded to Brad’s gracious tweet by making it clear that they’re hoping to see him return to Underwood’s side as a co-host next year.

And while several other social media users urged the country music superstar to take back his hosting duties in 2020, others also asked him to make a guest appearance during the 2019 show as part of one of the infamous skits he and Carrie do so well.

As reported by Variety, while it’s not explicitly clear if Brad will be back next year, CMA appear to have hinted at his impending return by suggesting that the change in the hosting line-up this year may just be a one-off to help celebrate the amazing women within the genre who don’t always get acknowledged.

“It’s an incredible honor to welcome Carrie, Reba and Dolly to the CMA Awards stage this year,” Country Music Association’s CEO, Sarah Trahern, said in a statement.

“In addition to awarding the year’s best and brightest in the genre, the 53rd Annual CMA Awards will celebrate the legacy of women within country music, and we couldn’t think of a more dynamic group of women to host the show.”

The 2019 CMA Awards, with Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, and Reba McEntire, will air on ABC on November 13. The big nominations for this years awards will be announced during a segment on Good Morning America on August 28.