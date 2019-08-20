Draya Michele Flaunts Underboob On Instagram In Racy Bikini Snap

Draya Michele is no stranger to those racy swimwear pics, and she is at it again with her latest Instagram post.

The model turned up the heat on social media when she shared a new snap on Monday, which showed her once again flaunting her insanely fit body in a very skimpy outfit. In the picture, she is seen wearing a tiny, yellow bikini top, which featured a flirty design that showed some of her underboob.

Draya matched the top with some high-waist yellow bikini bottoms, which included a yellow see-through and beaded skirt that had a huge thigh slit, allowing her to show off some major skin. Her poolside outfit hugged her curves perfectly and highlighted her tiny waist, which she is never afraid to flaunt on Instagram. She struck a sultry pose for the photo, putting her right hand on her waist and gazing directly at the camera with her lips slightly parted.

The 34-year-old wore very minimal makeup, including only some dark mascara, a touch of blush, and a dark nude lipstick color on her full lips. She swapped her usual curls for a sleek, shoulder-length hairstyle, allowing for her dark raven locks to fall effortlessly in a straight manner with a side part.

Draya is also clearly not in need of an ego boost, as she can be her own number one fan. In the caption, she told her 7.5 million followers that she labeled herself the queen of Fashion Nova’s latest pool party. It appears that the color of the event was definitely yellow, as two other girls can be seen in the picture’s background rocking equally skimpy outfits in different shades of yellow.

Her fans clearly approved of the new snap, which racked up nearly 170,000 likes and over 1,100 comments in less than a day. Many praised the We Belong Together actress for her stunning looks and awesome bikini body, while others commented positively on her fashion style.

“[F]ine af,” one person wrote.

Someone else voiced a similar opinion, “you can literally do no wrong.”

“[L]ike……….. sometimes I don’t have words. She’s so perfect,” another online user added.

Someone else commented, “Always so simple, chic, & effortless.”

Many labeled her a “natural beauty,” and others even seemed to be upset that they couldn’t find the exact same outfit on Fashion Nova’s site.

Draya has been having a super busy and fun summer. So far, she has traveled to places such as the Turks and Caicos Islands, Mexico, and Brazil.